After Admitting He Used 'Pocahontas' Too Soon, Trump Bringing Back Warren Diss

Pocahontas is back on the campaign trail.

President Donald Trump this week renewed the use of his favorite nickname for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, noting that Warren has risen in the polls.

During a rally in Monroe, Louisiana, on Wednesday, Trump mocked Warren’s previous claims of Native American ancestry.

Democrats are “trying to steal your vote and silence your voice,” Trump said. “And I don’t even know because I’m looking at Pocahontas. She’s like — Can you imagine? Pocahontas is starting to emerge from the ashes.”

“I thought she was gone. We hit her very hard six months ago. I give her credit, she’s emerging from the ashes. Not a nice person,” Trump said.

Trump noted that Warren was “1,024th Indian blood — I have more than she does and I have none. I have none, but I have more than she does. I’d love to have some, I just happen to have none, but I believe I have more than she does.”

The president had said in the summer that he used the nickname he first pinned on Warren too soon, but would have no problem bringing it back.

“Elizabeth Warren — I did the Pocahontas thing,” Trump said during a New Hampshire rally in August, according to Politico. “I hit her really hard and it looked like she was down and out but that was too long ago, I should’ve waited. But don’t worry, we will revive it.”

Trump had rolled out the nickname when Warren entered the race for the White House.

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

Dan Hazelwood, a Republican consultant, said that Warren has never fully been able to shake Trump’s accusations that she used her since-disproven claim of Native American ancestry for her personal gain.

“If you give Trump a tool to equalize the playing field, which is what this does, he will do exactly what he did to Hillary Clinton,” Hazelwood said, according to Politico.

“We’re all kidding ourselves if you [think Trump] can’t find people who are going to stand up and say, ‘I was wronged in this process’ or ‘I’m a Native American and I think this is still inappropriate, and she never actually properly accounted for her misdeeds,” Hazelwood said.

The Warren campaign found another reason to cringe at the mention of the word “Pocahontas” this week.

The mayor of Pocahontas, Iowa, Dick Gruber endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden over Warren, the Washington Examiner reported.

