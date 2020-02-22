SECTIONS
After Adopting Daughter, Couple Surprised with Acts of Kindness by Strangers on Southwest Flight

By Kim Davis
Published February 22, 2020 at 12:12am
A Southwest Airlines flight crew and its passengers have been praised for the heartwarming love they showed to a set of new parents traveling with their days-old adopted newborn.

Dustin and Caren Moore were flying from Colorado home to California, holding their 8-day-old daughter in their arms.

After almost a decade of trying for a baby, Dustin and Caren were new parents at last, trying to process the overwhelming emotions that inevitably come with adoption and adding a baby to the family.

Dustin Moore shared that during the Nov. 9 flight, the Southwest Airlines crew and passengers went above and beyond to welcome him and his wife to parenthood.

After learning the reason why Dustin and Caren were traveling with such a tiny baby, a flight attendant named Bobby congratulated the couple, smiled and walked away.

“Then, we hear the intercom,” Dustin wrote on Twitter. “The attendant Bobby came on and announced a special guest on the flight. Our daughter.”

“The entire cabin erupted in cheers and applause.”

Bobby then told passengers the crew would be passing around pens and napkins and invited everyone to write a note of encouragement or word of advice to the new parents.

“We sat in speechless gratitude, as people kept peeking over their chairs to congratulate us,” Dustin said.

Once the crew collected the hand-written napkin notes, they read a few of their favorite comments over the intercom.

“Rub each other’s feet, and rub the baby’s feet,” one said.

“Make time for date night,” read another.

“Always tell her you love her.”

Bobby and his colleague Jenny gave the napkins to the Moores, along with a set of pilot wings for the baby.

The couple, feeling the emotionally charged exhaustion of an adoption journey, was left feeling encouraged and loved.

“What all of those perfect strangers and attendants did not know, was the emotionally tender state of two brand-new parents,” Dustin wrote.

“Parents who after 9 years of trying had been blessed with their first child. Parents who felt scared, but determined in their new role.”

The napkin notes are now preserved in a photo album, an incredible keepsake that the couple and their daughter can cherish for a long time to come.

“The outpouring of love from that flight, brought on by the actions of two thoughtfully observant flight attendants… it exceeds my ability to describe what it meant to us,” Dustin wrote.

Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







