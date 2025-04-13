Adorable Video Shows Trump Walking with Small Child: Trump's Hand Gesture to Reporters Reveals Who He Is

Like most parents, Elon Musk loves to share photos and videos of his kids online.

One video clip that he shared Tuesday racked up over 76 million views within less than 24 hours.

The clip featured Musk’s four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, or “X” for short, who has been the billionaire’s frequent companion during his work with President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency in Washington, D.C.

The boy, whom Elon often refers to as “Lil X,” showed up — hopping, skipping, and jumping along — next to Trump as they made their way toward Marine One, the presidential helicopter.

(Elon was there, too, but he was following behind with another group of presidential aides and advisers.)

Someone in the news media must have called out, asking who the child with him was.

Trump stopped, drew a big “X” in the air, and pointed to the boy.

Then the two walked on, Trump purposefully striding toward the helicopter and Lil X bouncing along behind like the energetic preschooler he is.

When they reached the steps of the helicopter, Trump lifted the boy onto the steps.

The New York Post called images of that encounter (which actually took place several weeks ago, in mid-March) “heartwarming.” Many on social media agreed.

That’s some serious cuteness. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 8, 2025

On of My favorite videos. Trump and Lil X. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 8, 2025

Elon Musk has fathered 14 children, but Lil X, his first child with musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, is the one who usually seems to accompany his dad on government errands.

Lil X has ridden on his dad’s shoulders through the halls of Congress, fidgeted through meetings with Trump in the Oval Office, and celebrated victories with Trump’s family at the president’s Mar-a-Lago Florida estate.

Some grinches and liberals have grumbled and bah-humbugged about the lack of decorum or the boy’s frequent appearances at hours far past other preschoolers’ bedtimes.

Others have been charmed and relieved to see that children are once again welcome in the White House.

Elon Musk’s son stole the show in the Oval Office today. I love the pro-child message this sends. “Children are not a distraction from more important work. They are the most important work.” pic.twitter.com/2y0seI2B8n — Christine Yeargin (@christineyeargs) February 11, 2025

Some have said Lil X’s February Oval Office appearance brought to mind scenes of little John-John Kennedy playing under the Resolute Desk as his father, John F. Kennedy, worked.

Iconic as JFK Jr under hidden cubby in Resolute desk: pic.twitter.com/sa5Be74VNL — MJC Esq (@MJCEsq7) March 15, 2025

Despite his young age, Lil X appears to have a grasp on the importance of his father’s work for the government.

Elon Musk’s son, Lil X: “Save America. Help Trump”🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yCQMaZzjdY — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 9, 2024

In the December video, posted to social media platform X several weeks before Trump’s inauguration, the boy and his father discussed the task ahead.

“What should I do?” Musk asked his son.

“Save America,” the boy replied.

“And?” Musk prompted him further.

“Help Trump,” Lil X said.

“Okay,” Musk replied approvingly.

