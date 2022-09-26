Former President Barack Obama’s SUV was left in a disabled parking spot for two hours Saturday while he enjoyed a leisurely dinner at a trendy Los Angeles sushi restaurant.

The vehicle was parked in the spot outside Hamasaku on Santa Monica Boulevard for more than two hours as Obama dined with his daughters, Malia and Sasha, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Sunday.

Eventually, the former president left the restaurant, where an eight-piece dinner costs $50 and specialty rolls are about $20 apiece, and climbed into the waiting SUV. His daughters left separately.

According to the Daily Mail, Obama, wearing all white, waved at restaurant workers who had come to offer him some free ice cream, but the Secret Service agents escorting him warned the workers away as they loaded Obama into the vehicle.







The restaurant’s menu features many exotic dishes.

“Hamasaku boasts a fusion of traditional Japanese sushi with a taste of California, and features a plethora of dishes containing salmon, lobster, crab, tuna, yellowtail and other tasty sea life,” the Daily Mail said.

The report said Obama’s wife, Michelle, was in Seneca Falls, New York, on Saturday being inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, but WHAM-TV in nearby Rochester reported the former first lady wasn’t there in person.

Their daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, are both living in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail. Malia works as a writer on an unnamed TV project starring actor Donald Glover, and Sasha attends the University of Southern California.

Barack Obama had made his “rules for thee, not for me” attitude evident over the past year.

Just as he apparently sees no reason why he shouldn’t take a disabled parking space for a couple of hours, he was seen in February inspecting a construction zone without wearing a mask even as all the construction workers were required to wear one.

Once again it was the Daily Mail that shared images of Obama walking around outside his multimillion-dollar beachfront property in Hawaii without a mask as all the workers around him were masked up in the COVID-obsessed blue state.

Scowling Barack Obama inspects the construction of his new multimillion-dollar Hawaii mansion https://t.co/c5QcPO3aWL — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 7, 2022

Only a few months before his Hawaii trip, Obama was seen on social media exhorting people to wear a mask to mitigate the coronavirus. Yet there he was walking in close proximity to others without one.

The former president also flaunted the very mask rules he claimed to champion last year when he hosted a massive birthday bash at his multimillion-dollar home on Martha’s Vineyard.

DJ posts stealth pics of Obama’s ‘epic’ birthday party — before being forced to delete them https://t.co/9fGUVeXaM0 pic.twitter.com/aRO5KOzi9K — New York Post (@nypost) August 8, 2021

The former president came in for a bit of a drubbing over the fact that his Massachusetts mansion has 10 empty bedrooms in which he could have hosted at least a few of the 50 illegal immigrants sent to the wealthy enclave earlier this month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It was also at this $15 million home that Barack and Michelle — so well known as climate change activists — installed three tanks holding 2,500 gallons of propane — a fossil fuel! — so they could heat the 7,000-square-foot residence.

Who cares about a carbon footprint or disabled parking rules when it comes to the comfort of the Obamas?

