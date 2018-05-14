Adult Actress: I Was Assaulted on Set, Stormy Daniels Did Nothing

Weeks after Stormy Daniels’ appearance on “The View,” a former co-worker has accused the adult-film star of being a hypocrite.

As reported by The Daily Beast, Daniels confided in “The View” hosts on April 17 about her supposed time with President Donald Trump and the alleged incident regarding his attorney, Michael Cohen — both of whom she is suing for $130,000.

Daniels claims to have had an affair with the president and that, shortly after disclosing the details to “In Touch” magazine in 2011, a stranger threatened her in a parking lot and told her to “leave Trump alone” and “forget the story.”

The adult actress claimed that she simply didn’t report the incident, both because she was scared for her life and feared it would create problems with her then-husband and affect her status as a new mother.

“I always feel like you should stand up for yourself and you should report it,” Daniels said on the show, which a former coworker, Tasha Reign, happened to be watching.

Speaking with the Daily Beast, Reign claimed that she was sexually assaulted on set while Daniels was directing in Nov. 2017.

Do you believe Daniels is a hypocrite? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“I was sexually assaulted by one of her crewmembers. He groped and grabbed me from behind,” she said. “I spoke up immediately because I was in the moment, and I was so proud of myself.”

“She was the director that day, I went straight to her and straight to the man that did it, we had a conversation about it, I went to the owner of Wicked Pictures, I did all the right things,” Reign said. “And she did not handle the situation appropriately, respectfully or professionally.”

The actress said that Daniels had been “making fun of the ‘Me Too’ movement,” and joking with the crew, saying things like, “Oh, I could be seen as Harvey Weinstein because I’m flirtatious with my crew members and I can be inappropriate.”

Reign claims she was assaulted the following day on set.

“I’m fully clothed in my outfit, I’m standing and signing my paperwork, and all of a sudden I feel two hands from behind me grab my a** and make sexual moaning noises,” she recalled.

RELATED: ‘Cosby Show’ Actress Lunges at Bill Outside Courtroom Hours Before Retrial Began

“I felt a pit in my stomach and thought, s**t, my scene partner, Michael Vegas, is in the other room,” she said. “Who is this?”

Reign said that’s when she confronted the man and went directly to Daniels.

She explained that though Daniels has brought “justice” to the industry, it is hypocritical of the actress to say she is standing up for all women.

“It’s a little bit outrageous when I hear her say things about how she is standing up for women and wants to be a voice for other women to be able to come forward when I was assaulted on her set and she didn’t give me any care or attention,” Reign said. “And didn’t even send that man home.”

“It’s very upsetting to see her speak like that and then I think, but I know the real you,” Reign said. “I was there. I saw what you did.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.