Adult Film Actress Put in Handcuffs, 'Dragged Out' of Comedian Matt Rife's Show by Police

Retired adult film performer Lisa Ann was escorted out of a New York City entertainment venue on Sunday night after she allegedly became “disruptive” after breaking the rules by recording comedian Matt Rife’s act with her phone.

The 51-year-old claims she never used the phone and lashed out at NYPD officers who escorted her out.

Meanwhile, a person who said they witnessed her actions has disputed her account of what led to her removal.

The retired performer, whose real name is Lisa Ann Corpora, claimed on her X page Sunday evening that she was detained, “dragged out” of Radio City Music Hall and threatened with being put in a mental health facility.

Corpora first shared a video that was taken of her in handcuffs, and she commented, “This. Is. Not. A. Bit. Real life I was arrested tonight @mattrife show at Radio City Music Hall.”

This. Is. Not. A. Bit. Real life I was arrested tonight @mattrife show at Radio City Music Hall #wtf pic.twitter.com/mZLo9cBucf — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) February 5, 2024

The podcaster was in cuffs and said that those who claimed she had been on her phone were lying.

“I did nothing wrong! I didn’t touch my phone! I wanted to see Matt Rife because he’s a friend of mine!” Corpora shouted in the clip.

She then complained that she was going to be taken to jail.

In another post minutes later, Corpora was apparently out of NYPD custody and posted an update.

“So I was dragged out of @mattrife show tonight in handcuffs, stating I was using my phone. I had not used my phone. I was just enjoying the show,” she said. “[Forty-five] minutes in handcuffs, sent to an ambulance and released.”

So I was dragged out of @mattrife show tonight in handcuffs, stating I was using my phone. I had not used my phone. I was just enjoying the show. 45 minutes in handcuffs, sent to an ambulance and released. Meanwhile I missed the show I was so looking forward to. https://t.co/MWKHbjrvOR — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) February 5, 2024

She further complained, “Meanwhile I missed the show I was so looking forward to.”

Corpora again claimed she did not use her phone in an additional post, and in a series of others she went on an expletive-laden tirade against a police officer she said had taken her purse from her.

valuable. Arresting me, after accusing me of using my phone at the @mattrife show at Radio City Music Hall.. I did not touch my phone once. https://t.co/MWKHbjrvOR — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) February 5, 2024

This motherfucker holding my purse from me after handcuffing me from some alleged cell phone use during the @mattrife show pic.twitter.com/iLfZw3c1iq — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) February 5, 2024

I never touched my phone.

Handcuffs and ambulance visit were a bit extreme https://t.co/ILK4DcsCV2 — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) February 5, 2024

She also claimed she was threatened with being hospitalized:

When @NYPDnews tells you / your purse is not yours, you have no rights, if you think different you get 51/50 in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/nGtybwZztH — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) February 5, 2024

Corpora concluded her recounting of events by accusing police officers of harassing her and claimed she was “traumatized” by them.

“Tonight I was arrested and harassed by the NYPD – they offered me a choice to be 51/50 by ambulance & admitted to the hospital – or arrested an put in jail over someone thinking I used my phone during the @mattrife show,” she wrote. “I’m at loss of words for what I just endured .. traumatic, unnecessary and extreme are topping my list of emotions.”

Tonight I was arrested and harrassed by the NYPD – they offered me a choice to be 51/50 by ambulance & admitted to the hospital – or arrested an put in jail over someone thinking I used my phone during the @mattrife show.

I’m at loss of words for what I just endured ..… https://t.co/MWKHbjrvOR — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) February 5, 2024

The New York Post spoke to a person the outlet described as a “source from the venue,” who claimed Corpora was recording the show on her phone and refused to stop when she was asked.

The person also said the former porn performer was ultimately physically removed from the building because of her behavior.

“[Corpora] was not removed for the phone, she was removed because she was disruptive,” the person said. “She was being very disorderly.”

The Post’s source added, “She started getting loud, the police were there, and she started kicking them.”

Rife has not publicly commented on the incident.

