Advocacy Group Helped 'Teenage Homeless Migrant' Get Docs, Enroll in High School - Now He's Accused of Being a 24-Year-Old Illegal Alien

 By Ole Braatelien  May 23, 2025 at 5:28pm
Police arrested a Venezuelan man Monday after he allegedly forged immigration documents to enroll as a teenager at a high school in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Anthony Emmanuel Labrador Sierra, 24, was arraigned Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of forgery, CNN reported.

Labrador enrolled at Perrysburg High School in January 2024; he claimed to be a 16-year-old homeless immigrant trafficked into the country.

With the help of the human trafficking victim program Advocating Opportunity, Labrador had completed his visa application, and he later obtained an Ohio driver’s license and a Social Security number, according to WTVG in Ohio.

He also used forged documents to obtain Temporary Protective Status from federal immigration authorities, according to CNN.

Labrador began school, and his assigned host family was ultimately granted a permanent guardianship over him.

He even competed on the school’s junior varsity soccer team and the swim team, OutKick reported.

But his story began unraveling on May 14, when a woman told his guardian family that Labrador was not a teenager but the 24-year-old father of her son.

After sending them legal documentation and photographic proof of her claims, the family contacted the school district that night.


Administrators spoke with Labrador the next day, who denied the allegations.

The school instructed the family to keep Labrador off campus during the investigation that followed, which unveiled more proof that Labrador wasn’t who he claimed.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol told police that Labrador was an overstay whose work visa expired in 2023, the same year he reached out to the school.

Body camera footage showed police arresting Labrador at a traffic stop on Monday.

Police took Labrador to Wood County Jail, and his bond was set at $50,000.

His next court date is May 29.

