'An Affront to Every Individual Who Plays by the Rules': Illegal Alien Charged with Voter Fraud and Welfare Fraud

Imagine living under a stolen identity for over 20 years and exploiting the system for nearly every advantage you can.

That’s what federal prosecutors allege 59-year-old Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez of Colombia had been doing, charging her with several offenses for receiving Social Security, SNAP benefits, and rental assistance and committing voter fraud when she caste a ballot in the 2024 presidential election, according to the Massachusetts District Attorney’s office. She also applied for a passport and acquired a real ID in Massachusetts and eight other state IDs.

Orovio-Hernandez is in the U.S. illegally. She was indicted in February and remains in custody.

Her charges include one count of making a false statement in an application for a United States passport, one count of aggravated identity theft, one count of false representation of a Social Security number, three counts of receiving stolen government money or property, one count of fraudulent voter registration, and one count of fraudulent voting.

The DA’s office quantified the extent of her alleged crimes, saying Orovio-Hernandez received $400,00 in federal benefits.

She allegedly received $259,589 in Section 8 benefits from 2011 to 2025, $101,257 in Social Security from 2014 to 2025, and $43,348 in nutrition assistance from 2005 to 2025.

U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley offered a scathing summary of Orovio-Hernandez’s case, saying, “For more than 20 years, this defendant is alleged to have built an entire life on the foundation of a stolen identity — including illegally voting in our presidential election and collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in government benefits intended for Americans in need.

“The right to vote is one of the many privileges of being a U.S. citizen. Government funded programs for those in need are intended to be safety nets for those living in our country lawfully — not support an illegal alien without a right to be here.

Do we need more election security laws? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (278 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

“Ms. Orovio-Hernandez was entitled to none of these privileges as a Colombian citizen who was unlawfully in this country. The alleged crimes are an affront to every individual who plays by the rules and undermines many of the programs meant to support the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Colombian woman charged with illegally voting in 2024 election stealing $400,000 in taxpayer funded benefits Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez allegedly lived under a stolen identity for 20 years, illegally voting and obtaining $400,000 in US benefits

https://t.co/ASx9mqFdGP #FoxNews — Fearless45 (@Fearless45Trump) May 23, 2025

Each of her charges carries a sentence of several years in prison, as well as a hefty fine, and she would be subject to deportation after completion of her prison term.

For example, false representation of a Social Security number carries up to five years in prison with three years supervision after release along with a fine of $250,000. Making a false statement in an application for a United States passport carries up to 10 years in prison and another $250,000 fine.

Orovio-Hernandez’s case is outrageous in itself but truly infuriating in context.

According to Veteran’s Affairs, there are 32,882 veterans who have experienced homelessness as of January 2024.

Campaign for Children reported close to 150,000 children experienced homelessness on a single night in 2024.

We have veterans and children on the street, but illegal aliens like Orovio-Hernandez live comfortably on our tax dollars.

Although the conservative tendency is to blame former President Joe Biden for all things illegal immigration, this woman has reportedly been in the U.S. since former President George W. Bush’s administration.

There are failures on every level, with blame to pass around for why this woman was able to live off the system while Americans suffer.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.