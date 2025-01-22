Share
Afghan Man Arrested After Horrific Attack on German Daycare Group

 By Jack Davis  January 22, 2025 at 9:51am
Two people are dead and two others wounded after a stabbing in southern Germany on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old man who is a native of Afghanistan was arrested after the incident, according to the Telegraph.

As of early Wednesday, police had not released a motive for the attack, which took place in in Aschaffenburg, located in the southern German state of Bavaria.

Police said a 41-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were killed after the 11:45 a.m. incident.

Two other people were treated for wounds at a local hospital.

A person who witnessed the incident has been held for questioning, but was not  labeled as a suspect, according to the DW.

The suspect tried to get away by running across some nearby railroad tracks, which led to a temporary halt to rail traffic in the area.

Does Europe have a major immigration problem?

The suspect is believed to have been following a group of five small children who were part of a daycare, according to LBC.

Police said there was no further danger to the public after the suspect was arrested, according to the Telegraph.

The incident took place in Schöntal Park, which had been labeled a dangerous area in November due to robberies and assaults, leading to increased police foot patrols.

The governor of Bavaria called the stabbings “a terrible day for all of Bavaria,” according to the Associated Press.

“We mourn the victims of a cowardly and despicable act. We mourn the loss of a small, innocent child who was fatally injured,” Markus Söder said in a social media post.. “We mourn the loss of a helper who paid for his civil courage with his own life.”

The incident follows others that have increased tensions in Germany, according to the Telegraph.

In December, a Saudi doctor was held after six people were killed and about 200 injured when a car rammed a Christmas market in the city of  Magdeburg

In August, a knife attack left three people dead and eight injured in the city of Solingen. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for that attack. A Syrian suspect was arrested.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

