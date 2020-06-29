Just weeks after Nestride Yumga told Black Lives Matter activists that they were a “joke,” “hypocrites” and “racists,” the African immigrant has decided to show her appreciation for police officers for all to see.

Yumga, a resident of Washington, D.C., delivered food to police officers in the nation’s capital on Saturday, describing the men and women in blue as “brave men and women who took the oath, they took the badge to serve the community and they’re doing just that.”

“I’m proud of my country, and I don’t want my country to be portrayed like this,” Yumga told Breitbart.

Yumga’s passion for the United States of America comes as a welcome contrast to the disdain that Black Lives Matter activists obviously have for the country. Her gesture toward local police was surely appreciated at a time when law enforcement finds itself under assault from the far left.

Breitbart captured video of Yumga standing up to BLM earlier this month. Yumga slammed BLM protesters for their lack of outrage about the loss of black life that has become the new normal in Chicago.

TRENDING: Report: Remington Preparing To File for Bankruptcy, Could End Up in Hands of New Group

Obviously, Yumga spent a lot of time preparing for her show of solidarity. Days before delivering food to the officers, she sent out a tweet urging her fellow Americans to help in her efforts to say “THANK YOU” to the police:

To help my community buy a meal for a Police Officer to say THANK YOU, please

call catering at +1(202)- 420 5901 opt:5

Say: It’s for Nestride’s order & how many meals you are buying.#ThankAnOfficer👮🏽‍♂️🇺🇸👮🙏🏼❤️👮🏽‍♂️@stevenmnuchin1 @larryelder @peebles_don @CapitolIntel @jack — NESTRIDE Yumga (@nestride) June 24, 2020

This is not the first time that Yumga has provided meals for the men and women in blue. Just last weekend, in honor of Father’s Day, Yumga served local police officers lunch on behalf of a grateful community:

Each and every one of them is what a true HERO look like to me. I was honored to provide & serve them lunch on Father’s Day weekend on behalf of our community #Thankanofficer🇺🇸👮🇺🇸👮🏽‍♂️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/s9wVrbbm5w — NESTRIDE Yumga (@nestride) June 23, 2020

Yumga’s acts of kindness come at a difficult time for D.C. police and law enforcement in general. According to the president of the D.C. Police Union, 70 percent of the city’s police force have considered quitting their jobs.

This should not come as a surprise. The anti-police rhetoric in America has reached new heights in the month following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, in police custody.

The far left has pushed the idea of “defunding the police,” and America’s largest city, New York City, has partially signed on to that insane idea.

RELATED: Fortnite Erases Police Cars from Wildly Popular Kids Video Game

The radical left has also declared war on school resource officers. School boards in Oakland, California, and Denver have announced plans either to eliminate or phase out police presence in their schools.

Will the anti-cop rhetoric in America lead to a mass exodus of police officers? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 85% (63 Votes) 15% (11 Votes)

While the hatred of cops seems to have reached an all-time high, the support police officers have received from law-abiding Americans is also worthy of attention. It’s not just Yumga who has made her appreciation for law enforcement perfectly clear.

A restaurant in Port Richey, Florida has declared itself a “safe haven” for the police. One NASCAR driver sported a car with a “Blue Lives Matter” flag on the hood and the hashtag “BacktheBlue” on the back bumper as he raced in Homestead, Florida, earlier this month.

Now, Yumga, joined by other community members, has decided to show the police support at a time when they need it “more than ever.”

“I’m here to show these police officers that we are with them, we pray for them, we love them. We want them to be in our community,” Yumga said.

She also warned that “our communities will suffer the most without the police.”

Police in D.C. and across America are lucky to have a friend like Nestride Yumga. Hopefully, more people across America will follow the example of this brave patriot and show their appreciation for the men and women who serve and protect.

Should a #BacktheBlue movement gain momentum, it would be a huge victory not just for the police but for the communities who rely upon the men and women in blue to keep them safe.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.