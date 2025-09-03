African Immigrant Shot Dead During Wild Stabbing Spree After Learning He Doesn't Get Free Housing, Screamed 'Allahu Akbar'

A Tunisian Muslim immigrant living in France went on a stabbing spree after learning he was being evicted from his hotel for not paying.

The 35-year-old migrant was living in the port city of Marseille, but on Tuesday he found himself without housing, prompting a violent rampage that ended only when police shot him after he injured five people via stabbing, according to JFeed.

The man possessed two large knives and an iron bar. It was initially reported that he attacked the hotel manager and his son before running onto the street and injuring three more people, while yelling “Allahu Akbar.”

He also tried to attack a restaurant manager.

Witnesses said, the spree was “blind and indiscriminate.”

The man had prior criminal charges, but, JFeed noted, none of them related to terrorism. Police tried to tase the assailant before he rushed at them and they opened fire.

In an updated report France24 noted, eyewitnesses described the weapons as “two large butcher knives.”

During the attack, the immigrant man reportedly stabbed his roommate, who was left in critical condition, before turning his weapons on the hotel manager and his son.

French prosecutor Nicolas Bessone noted, that while they are seriously injured, “their lives are not believed to be in danger.”

The attacker then moved to the street where he went on a “criminal rampage,” as prosecutors described, injuring two other people, while shouting “religious and incoherent things,” per one judicial source.

“It would appear that he blindly and gratuitously attempted to strike people,” Bessone said.

Keep in mind, this was a legal immigrant.

This case sheds light on the fact that it’s not enough to simply create legal pathways for entrance into to the West. The people coming over can still be vile, insane, and barbaric.

While this level of insanity roams the streets of Europe, in places like England, the police are more concerned with arresting people for posting offensive memes online or making negative comments about school administrators in group texts.

Two Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, parents dealt with that exact scenario when six police officers came to their home in January after they expressed discontent with the people running their daughter’s school.

They were brought into custody for questioning.

Disapproving of the Islamization of Europe can even land you in prison — as one Sutton man found out after receiving 18 months in prison for shouting, “Who the f*** is Allah,” at a demonstration, the Daily Caller reported in August 2024.

Tuesday’s news just proves cultural compatibility between the Islamic world and the West is extremely delicate, tricky, and — one could argue — impossible.

So far, the effort has only put lives in danger.

