African Nation Names One of the Continent's Largest Roads 'Donald J. Trump Highway'

It’s yuge. It’s surrounded by more sand than all of President Doanld Trump’s golf courses put together.

It’s the Donald J. Trump Highway, which runs through the Western Sahara region of Morocco.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI announced the road would be named after Trump, according to the Arab Weekly.

“While our longstanding relationship has always been founded on the values of profound friendship and loyalty, it has never been as rich and productive as it became during your two presidential terms,” the king wrote Trump in a letter in which the king called the road the largest project of its kind in Africa.

“As an expression of gratitude inspired by our shared belief in the values of friendship and peace, and as a mark of my personal esteem for you, I have decided to name one of the Kingdom’s largest highways after Your Excellency by calling it the Donald J. Trump Highway,” the king wrote.

The 655-mile-long road, formerly known as the Tiznit-Dakhla Expressway, covers part of the Western Sahara, which Morocco occupies, according to the BBC.

In 2020, Trump recognized Morocco’s claim over the land as part of the negotiations that led to Morocco entering into the Abraham Accords and normalizing relations with Israel.

The letter praised Trump’s first-term “historic recognition… of Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara.”

He added that it would “forever be etched in the memory of Moroccans, from generation to generation.”

“In recognition of this favor stemming from a belief in the values of friendship and peace, and as an expression of my personal appreciation for you, I have decided to name one of the kingdom’s largest highways after Your Excellency,” the king wrote, according to themedialine.

“Thank you to Highly Respected Mohammed VI, the King of Morocco — Such a Great Honor,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“I look forward to traveling the entire length of this Great Highway someday, hopefully soon!” Trump posted.

The U.S. Embassy in Morocco recently published a letter from Trump to the king on Throne Day, a Moroccan holiday observed on the date its king ascends to the throne.

“This year, we celebrate 250 years of American history and enduring friendship with Morocco — a bond forged in trust and mutual respect,” the letter said.

“The United States has been clear: We recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, and we support Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution,” the letter said.

“Any other path prolongs the status quo and is unacceptable. This urgently needed solution will not only bring peace to the region but prosperity and greater integration for all of Africa. This dispute must end now, and the United States will continue to drive progress toward that end,” the letter said.

“Morocco’s steadfast focus on advancing peace, combating extremism, and protecting American and Moroccan security, including through its vital role in the Abraham Accords, reflects a valuable partnership for the United States. To this end, we will also work together to secure the Sahel region.”

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