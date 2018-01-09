After Golden Globes Speech, Ben Shapiro Issues a Dark Warning About Oprah

Political commentator and Daily Wire Editor in Chief Ben Shapiro has not been shy in his criticisms of a potential presidential run from media mogul Oprah Winfrey, however, on a Monday appearance of “The Story with Marth MacCallum” Shapiro revealed that the television host has enough social currency to make a legitimate run for the Oval Office.

“Oprah Winfrey is the most well-known person probably on planet earth outside of President Trump so you’d have two of the most high profile people in American history battling it out,” Shapiro told MacCallum.

He also credited the 63-year-old media mogul for being a “self-made billionaire” who “has cultivated particularly female audiences for the last 30 years.”

“Oprah Winfrey is basically seen as this almost angelic figure in American pop culture and if she is hit at all with any sort of scandal it may not affect her quite the same way,” Shapiro added.

According to Shapiro, Winfrey’s high name recognition is the primary reason she poses a threat to Democrats hoping to run for the presidency.

“Can you imagine Oprah Winfrey losing primaries to Joe Biden?” he asked. “I can’t.”

“If there are people who are very famous, and we’ve already made our decisions about them, it’s a lot easier for them to survive the slings and arrows than politicians who we may not have ever heard of,” Shapiro said, speaking on the notion that Winfrey’s celebrity status could make her impervious to scandal. “So I think the chances are actually pretty good that if Oprah decided to run she’d win the nomination.”

However, he did warn proponents of a Winfrey presidential run that they should “wait till she actually has to go through a political cycle or two” before speaking on her approval rating.

Winfrey, who Sapiro described as “a conspiracy theorist” and “far left,” made headlines Sunday after receiving the Cecil B. Demille award during the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

During her acceptance speech, Winfrey referenced the #MeToo movement and the recent sexual misconduct scandals that have rocked the entertainment industry. The address prompted some to speculate on a potential presidential run by the television host.

As reported by The Western Journal, while many in Hollywood praised her speech, Shapiro took to Twitter to dismantle one of the lines she used during her speech.

“I’d like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association because we all know the press is under siege these days, but we also know that it is the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and injustice, to tyrants and victims and secrets and lies,” Winfrey remarked during her speech, according to The Washington Post.

“I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this: What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have,” she added.

The latter prompted a response from Shapiro.

There is no such thing as “your truth.” There is the truth and your opinion. https://t.co/oLg7vL9lFM — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 8, 2018

“There is no such thing as ‘your truth,'” Shapiro wrote Sunday. “There is the truth and your opinion.”

