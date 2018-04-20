After Joining Trump’s Legal Team, Guiliani Sets Timeline for Ending Russia Investigation

Shortly after joining President Donald Trump’s personal legal team, Rudy Giuliani announced Thursday that he hopes to bring an end to the Russia investigation.

As reported by The New York Post, Giuliani said he wanted to wrap up the investigation on any Russian meddling — headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller — in a “week or two.”

“I’m going to join the legal team to try to bring this to a resolution,” Giuliani told The Post. “The country deserves it. I’ve got great admiration for President Trump.”

“I’ve had a long relationship with Bob Mueller,” he added. “I have great respect for him. He’s done a good job.”

Both a former U.S. Attorney and New York City mayor, Giuliani has joined the legal team during a time of increased tensions in the aftermath of an FBI raid on Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

The raid was conducted by the same NY Southern District that Giuliani used to work in, and his former law partner Geoffrey Berman eventually was recused from the Cohen investigation.

Though the president has maintained that the investigation itself is a “hoax” and that the probe has been “a bad thing for our country,” he has remained firm that there is no likelihood of firing Mueller or deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has overseen the investigation and signed off on Cohen’s raid.

“They’ve been saying I’m going to get rid of them for the last three months, four months, five months,” Mr. Trump said. “And they’re still here.”

Do you think Giuliani is a good fit for the legal team? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Giuliani is set to work with lawyers Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow, and two former prosecutors, Jane Serene Raskin and Marty Raskin, will be joining the team as well, according to a statement released by Sekulow.

“I have had the privilege of working with Mayor Giuliani for many years, and we welcome his expertise,” Sekulow said. “Mayor Giuliani expressed his deep appreciation to the President for allowing him to assist in this important matter.”

The team of lawyers hopes to quickly resolve the investigation, which has only brought frustration to the White House since Trump’s election to the presidency.

Giuiliani has expressed his high hopes in settling the case amid ongoing debate as to whether or not Trump should be present for an interview with Mueller regarding the investigation, though the president admitted he was “less inclined” to do so after the raid on Cohen.

“I’m doing it (joining the team) because I hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of the country and because I have high regard for the president and for Bob Mueller,” Giuliani said.

RELATED: Kim Jong Un Is Shutting Down Nuclear Test Site and Suspending Missile Test

Giuliani has also been a frequent defender and advocate of Trump, as the pair has known each other for decades.

“What I did for New York City, Donald Trump will do for America,” Giuliani had said at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

“I have known Donald Trump for almost 30 years,” he added. “And he has created and accomplished great things. But beyond that, this is a man with a big heart. Every time New York City suffered a tragedy, Donald Trump was there to help.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.