An Afternoon at the Pumpkin Patch Turns Chaotic as Over 70 Vehicles Burst Into Flames

 By Jack Davis  October 19, 2022 at 1:29pm
Texas families visiting a Temple pumpkin patch Saturday had an afternoon they may never forget, but not for the right reasons.

As families were wandering about the Robinson Family Farm, they noticed that smoke was coming from the parking lot.

John Bessick, a veteran, said he and a friend were about to leave when they saw cars first catch fire and then explode.

“It looked like something out of a war zone,” he said, according to KXXV-TV. “Since I have PTSD, it’s kind of nerve-racking.”

A representative of Bell County said at least 73 vehicles were destroyed.

A definitive cause has not been established, but the representative said in a statement that initial reports “indicate the fire possibly started from an inappropriately discarded cigarette in the parking area.”

A pasture that was being used as a parking lot had about 10 cars on fire when the first units responded at about 1 p.m., according to KWTX-TV.

Soon, seven other fire departments were called to respond.

Jimi Hernandez, who was there with his family, had a bad feeling about the situation when he noticed the smoke.



“I saw the black smoke; I mean, it was just pouring,” he told KWTX. “I was like, ‘I’ll be right back.’ I took off running. I didn’t know what was on fire, but I knew it wasn’t good.”

It was too late. His car was destroyed in the fire.

Kat Cabana of Granbury went with her sister’s family, according to WFLA-TV.

“We went for [a] family day on Saturday, go to the pumpkin patch, take cute little pictures,” she said.

“We saw black smoke, and we’re like, something legit is on fire,” said Cabana.

“You could hear glass exploding, what I assume was tires popping, exploding, people’s gas tanks exploding. The wind was taking the smoke and making it bigger and bigger,” she said “People were running, running through the parking lot.”

Her car and her sister’s car were among those vehicles destroyed.

“The windows are gone, handles are melted off, tires are gone,” she said. “We’re OK, cars can be replaced.”

The farm was closed for the rest of the weekend, but will reopen this weekend, KXXV reported.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
