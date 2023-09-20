Attorney General Merrick Garland initially struggled to give a response when questioned during a congressional hearing Wednesday whether he had contact with the FBI regarding the criminal investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

“Have you had personal contact with anyone at FBI headquarters about the Hunter Biden investigation?” GOP Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Garland during his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Garland paused, then moved his head back and forth and responded, “Uh … I don’t r- I don’t, I don’t recollect the answer to that question, but the FBI works for the Justice Department.”

In other words, the attorney general appeared to suggest it would not be unreasonable for him to discuss the Hunter Biden investigation with the bureau.

Johnson interjected: “You don’t recollect whether you’ve talked with anybody at FBI headquarters about an investigation into the president’s son?”

“I don’t believe that I did,” Garland then answered.

Johnson next inquired whether Garland had contact with special counsel David Weiss, who is overseeing the criminal investigation into Biden.

“Could you tell us about any briefings or discussions that you personally have had with Mr. Weiss regarding any and all federal investigations of Hunter Biden?” the congressman asked.

Garland replied that he would not reveal what discussions he may have had, implying executive privilege applied.

“Under oath, my testimony today is that I promised the Senate I would not intrude in his investigation. I do not intend to discuss internal Justice Department deliberations, whether or not I had them,” Garland said.

During his testimony, Garland also told the committee that no one at the White House has sought to interfere with how the investigation into Biden is being carried out.

Johnson wondered why it had taken Weiss nearly five years to determine whether the first son had lied on a federal form regarding a gun purchase he made in 2018.

Garland responded, “He knows how to conduct investigations, and I have not intruded or attempted to evaluate that, because that was the promise I made to the Senate” when he was confirmed as attorney general.

The DOJ indicted Hunter Biden on felony gun charges last week.

He reportedly plans to plead not guilty.

In late July, Biden pleaded not guilty to tax evasion and illegal gun possession charges after a plea bargain agreement negotiated by Weiss’ team fell apart in federal court following questioning by a federal judge about its terms.

