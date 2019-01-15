AG Nominee Bill Barr Speaks Out on Firing Mueller Without Cause: ‘I Would Not Carry Out That Instruction’

Attorney General nominee William Barr said he will not follow an order to fire special counsel Robert Mueller unless there is good cause to terminate him during his testimony Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The remarks came as Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware pushed Barr as to whether he would obey President Donald Trump’s orders respecting the Mueller inquiry.

“Assuming there’s no good cause, I would not carry out that instruction,” Barr told the committee.

“I want special counsel Mueller to discharge his responsibilities as a federal prosecutor, and exercise the judgment that he’s supposed to exercise under the rules,” he said elsewhere in his testimony.

Following his prepared remarks nearly word for word, Barr says he will not allow partisan politics to interfere with any investigation, including Mueller’s probe, saying “Bob will be allowed to finish his work.” — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) January 15, 2019

Coons raised the issue while discussing the so-called 1973 “Saturday Night Massacre,” in which President Richard Nixon dismissed two senior Justice Department who refused to carry out his orders to terminate Archibald Cox.

Eventually, Solicitor General Robert Bork agreed to dismiss Cox to ensure stability among the senior leadership in the Department of Justice.

In Saturday Night Massacre (10/20/1973), Deputy AG William Ruckelshaus quit under pressure rather than carry out Nixon’s order to fire Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox: pic.twitter.com/jpspnlPgBl — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 24, 2018

Throughout the day Democrats pressed Barr on a memo he produced for the Trump administration arguing that the president’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey did not rise to the level of obstruction of justice.

The White House counsel’s office has retained 17 new attorneys in recent weeks, as speculation abounds that Mueller will soon release a comprehensive report summarizing his findings.

Bill Barr is a highly qualified and experienced lawyer. He’s also a conservative who will faithfully enforce the law on behalf of the American people as attorney general. We hope for a rapid Senate confirmation process. — Kay Coles James (@KayColesJames) January 15, 2019

Bill Barr will say at his confirmation hearing “it is vitally important” Mueller be allowed to complete his probe, AP reports. “It is in the best interest of everyone … that this matter be resolved by allowing the Special Counsel to complete his work.” https://t.co/MI1xDGjBQf — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 14, 2019

