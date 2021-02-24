U.S. Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland pledged to help President Joe Biden restrict Americans’ Second Amendment right to self-defense if he’s confirmed.

He made the alarming admission Tuesday during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in response to a question from Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who asked, “Do you support the banning of certain types of firearms?”

Garland said he does and vowed to enforce Biden’s push to erode the Second Amendment if he gets confirmed as the nation’s top law enforcement official.

“The president is a strong supporter of gun control and has been an advocate all his life, his professional life, on this question,” he said. “The role of the Justice Department is to advance the policy program of the administration as long as it is consistent with the law. …

“Where there is room under the law for the president’s policies to be pursued, then I think the president is entitled to pursue them.”

Last week, Biden callously exploited the third anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting to push for:

Restricting gun purchases.

Eliminating liability shields for gun manufacturers.

Banning so-called assault weapons (which could be extended to mean any gun, thanks to sweepingly broad interpretations of the term).

“We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer,” Biden said in a statement.

“Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets. … The time to act is now.”

Last month, the National Rifle Association slammed Biden’s anti-Second Amendment agenda and accused the 78-year-old career politician of trying to eradicate the firearms industry.

“Imagine if firearm manufacturers and sellers — even those who strictly followed the laws enacted to regulate their industry — faced potential civil liability every time a criminal misused a firearm. The effect would be similar to holding automobile makers and dealers responsible for injuries caused by drunk drivers,” the NRA said in a statement.

“No business, no matter how conscientious and law-abiding, could ever survive being liable for the acts of millions of random people over whom it had no control.”

The NRA makes a good point: Imagine if Nabisco, Coca-Cola or McDonald’s could be held responsible every time a consumer died of a heart attack, diabetes or obesity-related complication. It would be a dangerous slippery slope that could cripple the economy and society itself.

Democrats are trying to restrict Americans’ Second Amendment rights to defend themselves at the same time that they’re opening our borders, releasing criminals from jail (including convicted child molesters) and aggressively pushing to defund the police.

If the left were genuinely concerned about children’s safety (as Biden claims), why are they removing police officers from schools and replacing them with “climate coaches?”

The gun-control debate underscores once again that Democrats’ lofty policies might sound good in theory but are usually useless.

Take the liberal city of Chicago, which has had a Democratic mayor since 1931. During that time, gun violence and other crimes have surged despite the fact that the city has long had strict gun-control laws.

Since Jan. 1, a whopping 335 people have been shot in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune. That’s 69 more shootings than for the same period last year.

In 2020, Chicago had a total of 4,033 shootings and 769 murders, The Associated Press reported. Why haven’t strict gun-control laws stopped shootings in the Democrat-controlled city?

While the left wants to confiscate firearms from legal gun owners, there have been numerous instances where a “good guy with a gun” stopped an armed criminal from killing innocent people.

In 2019, a Florida woman who was eight months pregnant used an AR-15 rifle to defend her daughter and injured husband during a violent home invasion.

At the time, her husband, Jeremy King, was being beaten and kicked in the head by two masked burglars.

“Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it,” King told Bay 9 News.

“[My wife] evened the playing field and kept them from killing me,” he said.

King suffered a concussion, a fractured eye socket and a fractured sinus cavity.

He required 20 stitches and three staples in his head, and credited his quick-thinking wife’s use of their legal firearm to keep his family alive.

Given how unstable the country is becoming thanks to the Democrats’ nonstop attacks on police, racially divisive rhetoric and reckless enabling of criminals, do Americans really feel safe without a means to protect themselves and their families?

