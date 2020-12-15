Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Age 2 Boy Abandoned at Goodwill Donation Center with Heartbreaking Note and Change of Clothes

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published December 15, 2020 at 12:15pm
P Share Print

It’s difficult enough to imagine what would drive a person to abandon a pet, but it’s even harder to understand when it’s a child that is abandoned.

On Monday morning in Southaven, Mississippi, that’s exactly what happened. A 2-year-old boy was left at a Goodwill with a plastic shopping bag containing some food, some clothes and a note on a paper towel that read “child abandoned…no phone number for mom,” according to WREG-TV.

While the boy was unable to tell finders his name, he did hold up two fingers when asked how old he was. Thankfully he didn’t seem too shaken up and was playing, laughing and eating snacks when the police arrived.

“Goodwill learned that a two-year-old child was left at a Goodwill attended donation center,” a Goodwill spokesperson told People. “The child was accompanied by an adult who dropped the child off, but it is not known what relationship they have with the child.

TRENDING: Flashback: Child Died After Biden's Pick for Transportation Secretary Covered Up Traffic Safety Light, Look Where He Placed the Blame

“The safety of the child is our top priority and we are very sorry to hear about the circumstances of this young child.

“Upon knowing the child’s circumstances, we immediately reported the situation to police. Our security leaders are working closely with local authorities, including reviewing surveillance footage. At this time, the matter is an ongoing investigation with the police.”

The Southaven Police Department posted on Facebook about the child, asking for the public’s help.

“The suspect, a light-skinned black male wearing black jogging pants and a black cowboy hat, dropped the child off with a plastic bag containing a change of clothes and a note,” the department wrote. “The suspect then left the scene on foot.

“Responding officers but were unable to locate the suspect. The male child is approximately 2 years old and is unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives.”

Authorities also circulated images from surveillance cameras of two people who are believed to be connected to the incident. While they describe one suspect as a “light-skinned black male,” many people are insisting that the suspect looks like a woman dressed in men’s clothes.

“Nearby surveillance video captured images of both a male and female associated with this incident and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned,” the police department wrote. “If you recognize either person or the vehicle they are driving, please contact SPD.”

RELATED: 5-Year-Old with Leukemia Gets Heartwarming Surprise from Police Officers

Nothing has been shared about the boy’s family or even if the people who dropped him off are related to him. Multiple suspects have been taken into custody. Meanwhile, the boy is safe and being cared for.

“Chief Moore would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child, rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be re-united with family when CPS determines this is proper,” the police department wrote in an update. “Thank you to all of the citizens who offered tips regarding the suspects in this case.”

“The cooperation from the community and a unified effort from law Enforcement led to the speedy apprehension of suspects.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Charcuterie Wreaths Are a Thing and I'm Ready To Jump on the Bandwagon
Elderly Man Found Floating Face Down, Bystander Leaps Into Freezing Water To Save Him
Two Dogs Found Trapped Underwater Inside Septic Tank, Woman Rushes To Save Them
Deputies Give Mom of Two Who Walked 12 Miles Each Work Day Surprise of a Lifetime
Female Soldier Hailed Hero After Saving Fellow Soldier from Horrific Accident
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×