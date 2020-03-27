SECTIONS
After Age 6 Daughter's Dance Competition Is Canceled, State Trooper Puts on Cape To Dance Alongside Her

By Amanda Thomason
Published March 27, 2020 at 11:42am
Parents and kids stuck together. For hours. Days. Weeks.

Some have faced this quarantine with trepidation and preemptive headaches, not used to having the whole family under one roof 24/7.

Others are finding ways to enjoy the time as much as they can, using this season of being homebound to bond with their kiddos in ways they didn’t have time to before.

Lieutenant Tyler Kroenke with the Nebraska State Patrol has used the time to learn a new dance routine.

It all started because his daughter, Miela, was supposed to be in a dance competition that got postponed due to the coronavirus.

Instead, teachers asked students to teach their routine to a parent — giving both something to do and making sure the young dancers remember the routine really well.

In a video that’s been going viral, the supportive dad has taken pointers from his daughter, from the moves down to the flashy Wonder Woman cape.

The Nebraska State Patrol Troop B Nights Twitter account shared the resulting video, where it’s been viewed over 159,000 times.

“After Lt. Kroenke’s daughter’s dance competition season was postponed, her dance studio challenged the dancers to teach a parent part of a dance as a way to continue practicing,” they tweeted. “Lt. Kroenke is a great sport and happily participated. GOOD WORK Sir!”

Kroenke saw the video as an opportunity to break up the depressing stories that are filling our online platforms these days.

“I was sitting on the couch with the wife and I was like, ‘How about you post that to Facebook and give somebody a laugh.’ I’ll take it at my expense,” Kroenke told KOLN.

“I’m just tired of scrolling through Facebook and seeing story after story about COVID, and it is important, but we need to see something else and make people happy.”

“I’m glad to see it worked and I’m glad to see it keep getting shared.”

“Sure, Lt. Kroenke has moves, but [Miela] is the star of this show!” the Nebraska State Patrol wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “We need to get this pair on TV with Ellen DeGeneres or Dancing with the Stars or something like that!”

In the meantime, the adorable duo was shared on NBC’s “Today” show, where the pair’s joy has been able to spread even further.

