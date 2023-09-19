Share
Commentary

Age Won't Save Teen Who Was Captured Driving Stolen Car, Laughing as He Hit Cyclist

 By Warner Todd Huston  September 19, 2023 at 3:35pm
Share

A Las Vegas teen is now likely facing a murder rap and will be charged as an adult after a video posted to social media seems to show that he went out of his way to run down and kill a 64-year-old bicycle rider.

Last weekend, video of the horrendous crime emerged of the Aug. 14 collision showing the driver of a stolen Hyundai Elantra laughing with a companion as the vehicle accelerated and swerved to line up behind the bike rider before brutally striking him down.

Killed was Andreas Probst, a retired police chief for the city of Bell, California, who was out riding his bicycle in the bike lane at 6 a.m. that morning.

The video posted to social media is shocking, but it is quickly becoming altogether too common to see young people acting like uncivilized goons who have no respect for others.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language and disturbing content that some readers will find upsetting.

Trending:
Biden Hatches Plan to Keep Swamp in Place, Thwart Potential Trump Re-Election Purge

After the video turned viral on social media, authorities made the determination that what was initially being investigated as an accidental death was actually an intentional act of murder, KLAS-TV reported.

Now, KLAS-TV is reporting that the teen who was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle and who was arrested on Aug. 31 will likely be charged as an adult for the crime.

Should the United States be tougher on crime?

The District Attorney’s Office announced that it was seeking to charge the teen as an adult, but KLAS notes that if a teen is charged with murder in Nevada, it is automatically upgraded to a charge as an adult. It is a process referred to as “certification.”

So, it appears that as soon as the suspect is officially charged with murder, he will be referred to the adult system.

It has not been announced if the driver’s teen companion — who recorded the disturbing video of the hit-and-run — has been charged or will be arrested.

According to the report, the teen who was arrested for the murder already has a record in the Clark County juvenile system.

Probst was just about to celebrate his 35th wedding anniversary when he was found lying dead beside the road by his wife and daughter who went out looking for him when he went missing.

Related:
Republican Not Off the Hook Yet After Impeachment Acquittal - Biden's DOJ Will Make Sure of It

“Being around him, it was like being next to a ray of sunshine,” the victim’s daughter said. “He was always laughing, always smiling, offering you support, life advice, career advice.”

The biker was taken to the University Medical Center-Las Vegas where he was pronounced dead.

A memorial was set up on the spot where he was so horrifically cut down.

Members of the law enforcement community were also on hand to memorialize Probst.

The increasing number of incidents like this perpetrated by teens show that with its self-centered, nihilistic focus on the self, its constant drumbeat for abortion at will at any time, and its violent hatred for those with whom they disagree politically, the immoral left has fully inculcated a complete disregard for humanity in our children.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Age Won't Save Teen Who Was Captured Driving Stolen Car, Laughing as He Hit Cyclist
Portland's Liberal Hellhole: Crime Skyrocketing Along with Police Response Times Following 'Defund the Police' Calls - Report
Pro-Life Women in Their 70s Found Guilty of Felony After Protesting at DC Abortion Clinic
Top General Confirms Trump Never Issued an 'Illegal Order' Following 2020 Election
California Files Major Lawsuit Against Top Oil Companies
See more...

Conversation