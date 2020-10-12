Agents Seize 3,000 Pounds of Meth at US Border, Second-Largest Along Southern Border in History

Over 3,000 lbs of methamphetamine, along with heroin, fentanyl powder and pills, were seized by officials near San Diego, Customs and Border Protection announced Sunday.

The bust is the second-largest methamphetamine seizure along the southern border in the history of the agency, according to CBP.

The seizure occurred on Friday morning after officials ordered an in-depth inspection of a tractor-trailer which the driver said was filled with medical supplies.

“Smugglers will try every way possible to try and get their product across the border and because of the partnership between CBP, Homeland Security investigations and DEA this significant seizure occurred and we stopped them,” acting CBP director of field operations in San Diego Anne Maricich said in a news release.

“I’m proud of the CBP officers’ dedication to our mission; they continue to stop dangerous drugs from entering our communities,” Maricich said.

TRENDING: Longtime Church Members Scrutinize Biden's Claims of Being 'Raised' in a Black Church

CBP officers seized more than 3,100 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills and heroin at the Otay Mesa facility on Friday. https://t.co/CfG9MZYTMT — 5NEWS (@5NEWS) October 12, 2020

The truck was examined using an imaging system where officers noticed abnormalities, CBP said.

A K-9 alerted officials to the boxes in the trailer where officials found 3,014 pounds of methamphetamine, 64 pounds of heroin, 29 pounds of fentanyl powder and around 37 pounds of fentanyl pills among medical supplies.

“This massive seizure is testament of what law enforcement agencies can do when we combine forces – prevent over $7 million worth of deadly drugs from entering our country; thus saving countless lives from addiction and overdose deaths,” said Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge John W. Callery.

“DEA cherishes our great law enforcement partners in San Diego, especially those who work tirelessly to protect our nation’s borders. We will continue to work together to disrupt drug trafficking organizations at every opportunity we are given.”

The 47-year-old male driver, a Mexican citizen, was arrested and faces criminal charges, according to CBP.

He is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security and the DEA.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice,” said Juan Munoz, acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security investigations.

RELATED: Appeals Court Halts Further Construction on Trump's Border Wall

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.