AGT Kid Magicians Handcuffed and Arrested After Refusing To Go Live with Their Mother

In 2016, brother-sister duo Kadan and Brooklyn Rockett became famous for their sleight of hand and elaborate magic tricks that wowed the judges on “America’s Got Talent.”

They made it to the semi-finals before being eliminated, but definitely made a name for themselves and impressed judge Simon Cowell in the process.

Now, they’re facing a different sort of audience as they’ve been caught in the middle of an ugly custody battle between their parents, who, according to TMZ, have been divorced since 2009.

Kadan and Brooklyn, now 15 and 13, have made it very clear that they prefer to live with their father in California rather than with their mother in Louisiana.

In October 2019, the court ordered them to divide their time between both parents, but they continued to live with their father.

Recently, father Bart and the two young teens traveled to Farmerville, Louisiana, to attend their grandmother’s funeral. When their mother found out, she allegedly sent police to detain them.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the two teens sat at a table in what appeared to be a family dining room while a cop stood nearby.

“… I don’t know what she is going to do to us,” Brooklyn was heard saying. Her brother also stated that he was afraid.

“You don’t understand what she does … you don’t understand what she’s done,” Brooklyn continued.

“We do not have a choice, this is nothing to argue about,” the cop said. “This is nothing to discriminate about. You have to go with us. Let’s go.”

“I’m afraid what she’s going to do,” Brooklyn said.

When it was clear the children were not going to go with them, the cop told the children they were under arrest and immediately began reading them their Miranda rights. The cop then cuffed Kadan and started walking him out while another cop dealt with Brooklyn.

The two reportedly stayed at the Green Oaks Detention Center in Monroe until a court hearing the following morning. While the proceedings were kept private, the children did end up back with their father for the time being.

“My ‘babies’ are FREE and SAFE!!!!” Bart Rockett posted on Nov. 20. “I am not allowed to post any court details at this time because of a gag order but I can tell you they are free and safe!!! (and very very very happy and hungry right now!!!! ) Thank you, thank you, thank you for all the prayers and support!!!! We can never say thanks enough. I have tears in my eyes trying to type this. It appears this lengthy nightmare may just be over.”

Kadan shared his father’s status, adding his own sentiments.

“I’m going to write a book one day,” he posted on Facebook on Nov. 21. “Maybe even do a Lifetime movie.”

In a follow-up post, their father warned readers that there are “several inaccuracies in the stories” that are circulating, but also said they will not be correcting those or adding anything until they can meet with attorneys.

“Kadan and Brooklyn are sitting right beside me now, doing well and staying strong,” he wrote. “They are intelligent beyond their years, straight ‘A’, honor students that are respectful and know what they want out of life.”

“I fully support their choices and we all want to thank you for your continued prayers and support during this insane nightmare.”

