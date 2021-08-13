South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem added her support to the state’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that could draw hundreds of thousands of people with a tweet encouraging Americans to “ride free.”

“The Sturgis Rally is about hopping on your bike and exploring this great country through our open roads. Bikers come here because they want to be here. And we love to see them!” Noem said in a news release on Friday.

“Outside of the Fourth of July, the Sturgis Rally must be one of the most iconic celebrations of freedom in the country. And where better to celebrate than in South Dakota, the freest state in the nation?” she added.

Noem tweeted on Friday, “Under God, the people rule — and ride free on the open roads of South Dakota!”

Under God, the people rule – and ride free on the open roads of South Dakota! https://t.co/CBLj6WZMmT — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 13, 2021

“Welcome to all the riders and visitors in South Dakota for the Sturgis Rally! Looking forward to joining you next week for a safe & fun ride in the Black Hills,” the governor wrote in a post last week.

Welcome to all the riders and visitors in South Dakota for the Sturgis Rally! Looking forward to joining you next week for a safe & fun ride in the Black Hills. #LetsRide pic.twitter.com/mDSTOcMtn9 — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 6, 2021

“Mount Rushmore is certainly one of the most recognized symbols in America. But few know our state’s motto: Under God the People Rule,” Noem said in the Friday news release.

Tens of thousands of bikers are expected to attend the 10-day annual Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota’s Black Hills despite a surge in U.S. COVID-19 infections pic.twitter.com/pxVEaFIUgM — Reuters (@Reuters) August 8, 2021

“That’s an easy standard to live and serve under. The rights of individuals are what birthed this nation, and that independent spirit is what drove America to become the leader of not just the free world, but the whole world,” the governor said.

“And it’s that same spirit that is driving South Dakota tourism and business growth, making us the number one state in the nation for GDP growth,” Noem added.

“At the same time, we currently have some of the lowest COVID case numbers in the country.”

Some have criticized the event for taking place as the delta variant of the coronavirus has led to increased cases nationwide.

“The media mocks people attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and calls it a superspreader,” Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise tweeted.

🚨 Elitist Hypocrisy 🚨 The media mocks people attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and calls it a superspreader. But says Obama’s huge birthday party is “a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd.” They think they’re better than you. RT to expose their bias ↓ pic.twitter.com/lEG9n29XHX — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 9, 2021

“But says Obama’s huge birthday party is ‘a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd,'” the congressman continued.

“They think they’re better than you.”

