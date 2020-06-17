Ahmaud Arbery’s mother praised President Donald Trump and said he was “very compassionate” when he met with families affected by violence against African-Americans on Tuesday prior to signing a police reform executive order.

Arbery, 25, was jogging on Feb. 23 in Brunswick, Georgia, when Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, allegedly confronted him with two firearms.

During the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, was one of the many people who met with the president prior to him signing a police reform executive order on Tuesday.

“I was very, very emotional throughout the whole conference,” she said later in a clip played on Fox News’ “Special Report.

“[Trump] was very compassionate. He showed major concern for all families. Not just one family but for all families.”

“I can say that President Trump was very receiving,” she added.

“He listened and he addressed each and every family accordingly,” Cooper-Jones said.

Trump replied to the clip, which Ivanka Trump posted on Twitter, and said that Arbery “is looking down from heaven & is very proud of his wonderful & loving mom!!!”

A GREAT woman. Her son is looking down from heaven & is very proud of his wonderful & loving mom!!! https://t.co/ZzKUbjlOOT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2020

According to a tweet from Fox News congressional reporter Chad Pergram, Cooper-Jones said that the president assured the families that they “would and should expect change.”

After Trump met with the families, he signed an executive order aimed at establishing national law enforcement standards and reaffirmed his opposition to defunding police.

The president’s executive order specifically calls for state and local law enforcement agencies to ban chokeholds, “except in those situations where the use of deadly force is allowed by law.”

The order also says police departments will only be rewarded with federal grants when their policing practices and procedures are certified by an independent credentialing body.

When Ahmaud Arbery’s mom, Wanda Cooper-Jones, was asked about the executive order that @realdonaldtrump signed today she said she didn’t think that it was enough “but I do think that it’s a start.” per @psmolinskiCBS https://t.co/pZRPb2uSat — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) June 16, 2020

When Cooper-Jones was asked about the executive order, she said she didn’t think it was enough “but I do think that it’s a start,” according to CBS News White House correspondent Fin Gomez.

