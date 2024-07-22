Share
Commentary

AI Video of Trump Fighting Biden Takes the Internet by Storm - Elon Says Greatest AI Video Ever

 By Samantha Chang  July 22, 2024 at 7:29am
Share

A video of former President Donald Trump that was created using artificial intelligence went viral after X founder Elon Musk touted the clip as the “best AI video to date!”

It spoofs a scene from the blockbuster film franchise “The Matrix” in which Neo realizes he’s the “One” who’s destined to free humanity from a dystopian simulated reality that imprisons humans.

In the video, Trump defeats President Joe Biden by effortlessly dodging bullets and attacks.

“He is the one,” Morpheus gasps after watching Neo-Trump casually wave off a shower of bullets.

The video ends with Biden exploding in front of Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and former President Barack Obama.

Trending:
Jaw-Dropper: A Reported 4x as Many Local Secret Service Agents Sent to Jill Biden on Same Day Trump Was Shot

Musk was responding to a post from X user Phil Scarborough on Friday, two days before Biden announced he was ending his re-election bid.

The viral video was made by content creator Cyncratic.

The creator first shared his work on YouTube on Thursday, just five days after Trump survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Thank you all for the support and Thank you so much @ElonMusk,” Cyncratic wrote Saturday on X. “Words cannot express my gratitude.”

Related:
Cheatle Admits She Knows but Refuses to Say How Many Bullet Casings Found on Roof

Musk’s spotlighting of the AI video ignited enthusiastic reactions from Trump supporters.

“President Trump is indeed very much like Neo!” one X user wrote. “He dodged those bullets like a professional!”

Trump’s popularity has skyrocketed after the assassination attempt.

His defiant and brave reaction immediately after he was shot has elevated him to mythical icon status around the world.

With Trump’s approval ratings soaring and the Democratic Party in chaos, it appears the Republican nominee is well on his way to winning in November.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




AI Video of Trump Fighting Biden Takes the Internet by Storm - Elon Says Greatest AI Video Ever
Trump Breaks 'Biden' Promise He Made Before Convention, And the Crowd Loved It
New Video: Trump Finally Breaks Public Silence, Speaks for 1st Time Since Assassination Attempt
Secret Service Director Allegedly Told to Keep Quiet After Mistake on Roof with Trump Shooter: Bongino
Kamala Harris Already Panicking Over JD Vance as Trump's Power Duo Strikes Fear in Biden White House
See more...

Conversation