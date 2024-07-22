AI Video of Trump Fighting Biden Takes the Internet by Storm - Elon Says Greatest AI Video Ever

A video of former President Donald Trump that was created using artificial intelligence went viral after X founder Elon Musk touted the clip as the “best AI video to date!”

It spoofs a scene from the blockbuster film franchise “The Matrix” in which Neo realizes he’s the “One” who’s destined to free humanity from a dystopian simulated reality that imprisons humans.

In the video, Trump defeats President Joe Biden by effortlessly dodging bullets and attacks.

“He is the one,” Morpheus gasps after watching Neo-Trump casually wave off a shower of bullets.

The video ends with Biden exploding in front of Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and former President Barack Obama.

Best AI video to date! https://t.co/RntVWVvL36 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2024

Musk was responding to a post from X user Phil Scarborough on Friday, two days before Biden announced he was ending his re-election bid.

The viral video was made by content creator Cyncratic.

ALL CREDIT GOES TO @Cyncratic — Phil Scarborough (@phsjr1) July 20, 2024

The creator first shared his work on YouTube on Thursday, just five days after Trump survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Thank you all for the support and Thank you so much @ElonMusk,” Cyncratic wrote Saturday on X. “Words cannot express my gratitude.”

The original Viral Matrix Trump Video (The Matrump) Straight off my hard drive. I am so glad you all love this. Thank you all for the support and Thank you so much @elonmusk Words cannot express my gratitude. pic.twitter.com/D1UEfW1E9p — J P (@Cyncratic) July 20, 2024

Musk’s spotlighting of the AI video ignited enthusiastic reactions from Trump supporters.

“President Trump is indeed very much like Neo!” one X user wrote. “He dodged those bullets like a professional!”

President Trump is indeed very much like Neo! He dodged those bullets like a professional! pic.twitter.com/GT8B4YyiUV — josette caruso (@josettecaruso) July 20, 2024

President Trump is a True Warrior! pic.twitter.com/Y2WE97h4bk — TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) July 20, 2024

The Prophecy which was come True Once and will come again!! pic.twitter.com/P68v779GHx — TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) July 20, 2024

Divine Intervention saved our country. pic.twitter.com/4BTAotrC3s — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) July 20, 2024

Trump’s popularity has skyrocketed after the assassination attempt.

His defiant and brave reaction immediately after he was shot has elevated him to mythical icon status around the world.

Kids in Africa are reenacting saving Donald Trump from the attempt on his life. 💟 Those little guns are so cute.🥹 Trump is iconic and so loved. ✊ pic.twitter.com/EvLegaoQou — Jessico Bowman (@JessicoBowman) July 17, 2024

Assassination bid on Donald Trump is now becoming societal aspect & being absorbed in various forms in Asia. After T-Shirts in China, Prayers in India, Japan has made Anime into it: pic.twitter.com/pygrtlNgjV — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 16, 2024

With Trump’s approval ratings soaring and the Democratic Party in chaos, it appears the Republican nominee is well on his way to winning in November.

