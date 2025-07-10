Aides Panicked, Changed Biden's Number After He Unknowingly Answered Reporter's Call Then Started Answering Questions: New Book

Despite being out of office, former President Joe Biden’s aides are keeping a close watch on the former president and who he communicates with.

On Tuesday, Axios wrote about “2024,” a new book from reporters Josh Dawsey, Tyler Page, and Isaac Arnsdorf, who worked together at the Washington Post during last year’s presidential campaign.

As the title indicates, this book is about President Donald Trump’s campaign and subsequently victory to retake the White House, running first against Biden then former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Axios highlighted one especially sad, yet hilarious, moment that demonstrates just how lucky the American people are that we did not get a second Biden term and illustrates the extent of his lack of authority over his own decisions.

Pager called Biden on March 25 — two months after he left office — after having obtained his personal cell number.

“Biden said he would be willing to speak for this book the next day,” the authors wrote. “The next morning, he answered and said he was running late to catch a train. He said he had a ‘very negative’ view of Trump’s second term. … ‘I don’t see anything he’s done that’s been productive,’ he said.”

After saying he did not dwell on if he regretted dropping out of the race, Biden hung up the call.

Pager then received texts and calls from Biden’s aides, who were not happy: “After the first call,” the aides, “repeatedly called and texted [Pager]. After the brief second call, his aides blocked the reporter‘s calls to the former president,” the book continued.

“Two days later, a message from Verizon Wireless replaced Biden’s voicemail: ‘The number you dialed has been changed, disconnected, or is no longer in service.'”

Even post-presidency, Biden does not make his own decisions, his aides do.

Those in charge of monitoring the former president were no doubt sweating bullets after learning that he had spoken to Pager unattended and acted quickly to control the situation.

The story further fuels the autopen scandal involving White House aides replicating Biden’s signature in his absence.

Biden was not in control then. He clearly is not in control now.

The man can’t have a phone call without someone stepping in. Why would anyone believe he was allowed to review and sign executive orders?

Note the world of contrast here between Trump and Biden. Axios noted, Trump answers random calls from reporters. He’s never one to shy away from sparring with the media. Imagine if a White House aide tried to take his phone away.

Biden, if left unattended, would humiliate himself and his party when speaking to a reporter.

Trump would humiliate the reporter and talk about it for days.

