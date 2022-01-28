One New York Republican congresswoman is calling for President Joe Biden’s impeachment for sending illegal immigrants into the interior of the U.S., while another has accused him of effectively “aiding and abetting” these lawbreakers.

Reps. Claudia Tenney and Nicole Malliotakis railed against the administration Thursday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” after leaked video showed federal contractors flying illegal immigrants into a suburban New York airport.

The footage, taken from the body camera of a Westchester County police officer on Aug. 13, was unearthed through a Freedom of Information Act request sought by Rob Astorino, former Westchester County executive and 2022 Republican candidate for New York governor, according to the New York Post.

“Gov’t contractor talking about the secret midnight flights from southern border into Westchester (NY) Airport: ‘If it gets out… the government is betraying the American people,'” Astorino tweeted with the footage Wednesday.

“Stop lying to us. Secure the border. Uphold rule of law,” the candidate urged.

🚨 🚨🚨Gov’t contractor talking about the secret midnight flights from southern border into Westchester (NY) Airport: “If it gets out… the government is betraying the American people.” Stop lying to us.

Secure the border.

Uphold rule of law.https://t.co/Gd7UmTz7Ct pic.twitter.com/vAyGO1GvkQ — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) January 27, 2022

“The government is betraying the American people,” an unidentified federal contractor can be heard telling an officer while standing near a chartered airliner at the Westchester County Airport.

Tenney echoed Astorino’s sentiments but came to a more definitive conclusion about what to do about the president.

“This is a complete, aggravated dereliction of duty, which is why last night on Twitter I called for Joe Biden to be impeached and removed,” Tenny told host Steve Doocy.

President Biden should resign or face removal by impeachment for this repeated and aggravated violation of his oath of office to protect the American homeland and its citizens. https://t.co/WRju67z7Pz — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) January 27, 2022

“His primary obligation as the commander-in-chief and the president of the United States is to enforce our laws, to live up to his oath, to enforce our border security and also to tell the truth to the American people,” she added.

Malliotakis similarly had strong words against the president’s actions.

“Aiding and abetting illegal immigration is a violation of the law,” she said. “And you have it coming from the president of the United States.”

“It is completely unacceptable. The Supreme Court ruled that he had to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico.’ He has clearly not done that,” the congresswoman said, referring to the Trump-era policy that required asylum seekers to wait on the other side of the border for their claims to be processed.

“In addition to that, you know that the drug cartels are making billions and billions of dollars every month with human trafficking, drug trafficking,” Malliotakis continued.

“We have the highest rate of fentanyl deaths in this country. Among 18-to-45-year-olds, it is the leading cause of death, and yet this president is on the side of the drug cartels and not the American people,” she charged.

“We have many pieces of legislation that will address this very issue, but we need to take back the House first,” Malliotakis said as the GOP anticipates big wins in the 2022 midterms.

Former President Donald Trump faced two impeachment attempts at the hands of Democrats that went nowhere, but what Biden is facilitating with these clandestine flights is far more serious — and likely illegal.

Border processing facilities are bursting at the seams with illegal immigrants, and it appears Biden is trying to solve that problem by bringing them further into the U.S. rather than deporting them or building a wall.

To be sure, there are many crises and unfolding political disasters that are caused by Biden’s incompetence, but this latest alleged scheme plays out more like a criminal enterprise than a policy blunder.

If these allegations are true, and the camera caught what it purports to have caught, Biden not only should be impeached but he should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The only thing the president can do now in the face of this evidence is hope Republicans don’t retake Congress in 2022.

