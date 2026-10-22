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A visitor holds an AIPAC folder in an elevator in Rayburn House Office Building on March 12, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
A visitor holds an AIPAC folder in an elevator in Rayburn House Office Building on March 12, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

AIPAC Ends Direct Donations and Candidate Endorsements

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 22, 2026 at 1:51pm
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The American Israel Public Affairs Committee said it will stop endorsing candidates, making direct contributions from its PAC, and earmarking donations for specific candidates.

In a Wednesday letter to members, the group’s leadership explained the shift as a way to emphasize individual giving and take advantage of newer fundraising methods.

“Endorsements, direct PAC contributions, and earmarking will no longer be part of our approach so we can expand individual giving and utilize new tools to help our friends win,” the letter said.

The letter added that AIPAC will focus on growing organized, direct donations from individual supporters to candidates and on making fuller use of emerging political tools.

Staff and local leaders will still assist members with fundraising and suggest which candidates to support.


The letter was signed by AIPAC President Bernie Kaminetsky, Board Chair Michael Tuchin, President-Elect Yehuda Neuberger, and CEO Elliot Brandt.

The document warned that the difficulties facing the organization are likely to intensify and that the 2028 election cycle will require greater activism from pro-Israel supporters.

The group said it intends to step up backing for Republicans and Democrats who favor policies that reinforce the U.S.-Israel relationship and who oppose anti-Israel measures. It reported that, in the current cycle, it helped 290 pro-Israel candidates win elections and contributed to the defeat of 29 opponents.


AIPAC’s affiliated super PAC, United Democracy Project, will keep operating and can continue to raise unlimited funds, according to NPR.

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AIPAC representative Deryn Sousa told NPR that the organization’s mission and overall strategy have not changed.

“Our goal is to build support for the U.S.-Israel relationship. AIPAC members gave more than $90 million directly to candidates this cycle, and that organized, direct giving from our members will continue and increase,” she said.


The decision reverses the more direct political role AIPAC took beginning in 2021, CNBC reported.

CNBC’s review of FEC data found that AIPAC and its affiliated super PAC have spent about $105.1 million so far in the current cycle. United Democracy Project recorded $53.4 million in independent expenditures through the end of September.

What do you think of AIPAC ending direct candidate endorsements?

AIPAC’s traditional PAC ranked as the largest PAC donor to political candidates last year, contributing over $26 million.

The letter called 2026 one of the most difficult political environments in recent years.

NPR noted that AIPAC has drawn criticism over its stance on the wars in Gaza and Iran, and that some candidates it backed have encountered pushback from both the right and the left for accepting its support.

A number of candidates have said they will not take money from the organization.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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