AIPAC Ends Direct Donations and Candidate Endorsements

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee said it will stop endorsing candidates, making direct contributions from its PAC, and earmarking donations for specific candidates.

In a Wednesday letter to members, the group’s leadership explained the shift as a way to emphasize individual giving and take advantage of newer fundraising methods.

“Endorsements, direct PAC contributions, and earmarking will no longer be part of our approach so we can expand individual giving and utilize new tools to help our friends win,” the letter said.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee informed members on Wednesday that it will cease officially endorsing and directly fundraising for US congressional candidates, five years after it began the practice. Read more: https://t.co/bGP3gKFRQM https://t.co/cuUd73tIzP — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) October 22, 2026

The letter added that AIPAC will focus on growing organized, direct donations from individual supporters to candidates and on making fuller use of emerging political tools.

Staff and local leaders will still assist members with fundraising and suggest which candidates to support.

“AIPAC announced on Wednesday that, after three cycles of direct political involvement through its political action committee AIPAC PAC, it will no longer issue endorsements or directly earmark contributions to candidates, but said it will remain involved in political organizing and fundraising in other ways, including with its influential super PAC.” — AIPAC Tracker (@TrackAIPAC) October 21, 2026



The letter was signed by AIPAC President Bernie Kaminetsky, Board Chair Michael Tuchin, President-Elect Yehuda Neuberger, and CEO Elliot Brandt.

The document warned that the difficulties facing the organization are likely to intensify and that the 2028 election cycle will require greater activism from pro-Israel supporters.

The group said it intends to step up backing for Republicans and Democrats who favor policies that reinforce the U.S.-Israel relationship and who oppose anti-Israel measures. It reported that, in the current cycle, it helped 290 pro-Israel candidates win elections and contributed to the defeat of 29 opponents.

🇺🇸🇮🇱 AIPAC ENDS CANDIDATE ENDORSEMENTS AMID GROWING POLITICAL BACKLASH After helping elect hundreds of pro-Israel candidates, AIPAC is overhauling its political strategy, ending formal endorsements and direct PAC contributions after the midterms amid mounting political opposition. Its United Democracy Project super PAC will continue operating, while AIPAC members, who contributed more than $90 million to candidates this election cycle, will be encouraged to increase direct donations. The shift comes as Netanyahu seeks to phase out $3.8 billion in annual U.S. military aid over the next decade, reflecting a broader evolution in U.S.–Israel relations: greater Israeli financial independence alongside continued American political support. — C14 News | EN (@c14english) October 22, 2026



AIPAC’s affiliated super PAC, United Democracy Project, will keep operating and can continue to raise unlimited funds, according to NPR.

AIPAC representative Deryn Sousa told NPR that the organization’s mission and overall strategy have not changed.

“Our goal is to build support for the U.S.-Israel relationship. AIPAC members gave more than $90 million directly to candidates this cycle, and that organized, direct giving from our members will continue and increase,” she said.

AIPAC will end official candidate endorsements and direct contributions through its political action committee after the 2026 midterm elections, following growing backlash over its political influence and support for candidates from both parties. The pro-Israel lobbying group plans to focus instead on mobilizing individual donors and expanding fundraising tools to support candidates aligned with its goals. However, its affiliated super PAC, United Democracy Project, will continue operating and can independently spend money to influence elections. — Third Column (@ThirdColumn) October 22, 2026



The decision reverses the more direct political role AIPAC took beginning in 2021, CNBC reported.

CNBC’s review of FEC data found that AIPAC and its affiliated super PAC have spent about $105.1 million so far in the current cycle. United Democracy Project recorded $53.4 million in independent expenditures through the end of September.

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AIPAC’s traditional PAC ranked as the largest PAC donor to political candidates last year, contributing over $26 million.

The letter called 2026 one of the most difficult political environments in recent years.

NPR noted that AIPAC has drawn criticism over its stance on the wars in Gaza and Iran, and that some candidates it backed have encountered pushback from both the right and the left for accepting its support.

A number of candidates have said they will not take money from the organization.

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