On-Air Disaster: Biden Confuses 3 Different Countries Then Acts Openly Disgusted in Brutal 9-Second Clip That Aired Nationwide

Rocketing inflation, empty shelves and gaffe-riddled interviews.

Unfortunately, in 2022, Americans can count on all three of those things coming from their president.

In addition to shelves continuing to be bare in many places and inflation hitting a 40-year high this week, Americans were also treated to yet another horrible blunder from President Joe Biden on Thursday as he struggled to get through an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt.

Joe Biden, the President, can’t keep his countries straight: “There is no way we were ever going to unite Ukraine…I mean excuse me Iraq…Afghanistan.” pic.twitter.com/F1UT8JjM2s — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 11, 2022

“There’s no way we were ever going to unite Ukraine, I mean, excuse me, Iraq — Afghanistan,” Biden said. “No way that was going to happen.”

Right, just like there’s no way this president is ever going to get through a complete sentence.

Holt had asked Biden to respond to criticisms of his withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Many experts and officials considered the withdrawal overly hasty and thoughtless.

Do you trust Biden's mental state? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (16 Votes) No: 99% (1811 Votes)

As a matter of fact, many of the actions taken by Biden throughout his presidency could be described in that way.

Heck, as this interview demonstrates, even his own sentences don’t seem well planned out.

This is the president of the United States, our representative on the world stage.

And we can’t even trust his mental state.

Only a few days prior to the interview, Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas penned a letter signed by 37 of his GOP colleagues calling on Biden, now 79, to take a cognitive exam.

“My colleagues and I are again asking President Biden to immediately undergo a formal cognitive screening exam, such as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment,” Jackson said.

“As a former physician to three Presidents of the United States, I know what it takes mentally and physically to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” said Jackson, who served as a White House doctor to former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

“Joe Biden has continually proven to me and to the world that something isn’t right. The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their president’s cognitive ability,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.