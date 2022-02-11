Share
Commentary

On-Air Disaster: Biden Confuses 3 Different Countries Then Acts Openly Disgusted in Brutal 9-Second Clip That Aired Nationwide

 By Michael Austin  February 10, 2022 at 5:53pm
Share

Rocketing inflation, empty shelves and gaffe-riddled interviews.

Unfortunately, in 2022, Americans can count on all three of those things coming from their president.

In addition to shelves continuing to be bare in many places and inflation hitting a 40-year high this week, Americans were also treated to yet another horrible blunder from President Joe Biden on Thursday as he struggled to get through an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt.

Trending:
Ron Johnson Gets the Last Word When Biden Nominee Calls GOP Senator a 'White Supremacist' - Video

“There’s no way we were ever going to unite Ukraine, I mean, excuse me, Iraq — Afghanistan,” Biden said. “No way that was going to happen.”

Right, just like there’s no way this president is ever going to get through a complete sentence.

Holt had asked Biden to respond to criticisms of his withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Many experts and officials considered the withdrawal overly hasty and thoughtless.

Do you trust Biden's mental state?

As a matter of fact, many of the actions taken by Biden throughout his presidency could be described in that way.

Heck, as this interview demonstrates, even his own sentences don’t seem well planned out.

This is the president of the United States, our representative on the world stage.

And we can’t even trust his mental state.

Only a few days prior to the interview, Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas penned a letter signed by 37 of his GOP colleagues calling on Biden, now 79, to take a cognitive exam.

Related:
Biden's Repeated Use of N-Word Comes Back to Haunt Him When Woke Mob Comes for Joe Rogan - Video

“My colleagues and I are again asking President Biden to immediately undergo a formal cognitive screening exam, such as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment,” Jackson said.

“As a former physician to three Presidents of the United States, I know what it takes mentally and physically to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” said Jackson, who served as a White House doctor to former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

“Joe Biden has continually proven to me and to the world that something isn’t right. The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their president’s cognitive ability,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




On-Air Disaster: Biden Confuses 3 Different Countries Then Acts Openly Disgusted in Brutal 9-Second Clip That Aired Nationwide
If You Hate Hollywood, You MUST SEE Daily Wire's New Thriller - Free Today
Breaking: Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed - It's Not What Authorities Thought
Alert: DHS Targets Joe Rogan, Trump Supporters - 'Terrorism Threat to US Homeland'
Hunter Biden Laptop Emails Reveal President's Son Backed $120 Million Global Oil Plot: Report
See more...

Conversation