Air Emergency: Passengers Thought Man Was Sleeping Peacefully - Then Disturbing Reality Sets in

Trying to sleep on a plane can be nearly impossible for some people and no problem at all for those who are heavy sleepers.

But no one on a flight last month expected the shock of what actually had taken place.

On Nov. 17, passengers aboard an EasyJet flight from Cyprus to London’s Gatwick Airport became concerned when one of their fellow passengers wasn’t waking up, according to MSN.

When the flight crew looked into the situation, it was discovered that the man, who was in his 50s, apparently had stopped breathing, according to the Daily Star.

The assistance of a doctor or paramedic on the flight was sought, and two people responded.

One who said he was a nurse asked a trembling steward nearby if the man was still breathing.

“We can’t say anything, sir,” the steward said.

The passenger who was seated beside the victim was offered a new seat, as were other nearby passengers.

A defibrillator was on the plane, and it was used to try to resuscitate the man.

Unfortunately, those efforts were unsuccessful.

The flight’s captain confirmed for those on the flight that a “medical incident” had taken place.

He requested that everyone treat the victim with dignity. The victim appeared to be traveling alone.

Once the plane arrived at Gatwick, paramedics boarded the plane and made the official pronouncement that the passenger had died. Authorities did not release his name.

“EasyJet can confirm that sadly, a passenger died onboard flight EZY8454 from Paphos to London Gatwick on 17 November,” an EasyJet spokesperson told Daily Star.

“The well-being of our passengers and crew is always EasyJet’s highest priority. Our crew are trained to respond to medical issues and did all possible during the flight,” the spokesperson continued.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the customer, and we are offering support and assistance at this difficult time.”

