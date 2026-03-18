Air Force Base Placed Under Lockdown After Deadly Shooting

An Air Force base in New Mexico was placed under lockdown Tuesday after a shooting on the base left one person dead and another wounded.

The incident took place at about 5:30 p.m.

Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo, New Mexico, was put on lockdown after reports of an active shooter, a statement from the facility said, according to CBS News.

The wounded person has been given medical treatment.

After security officials determined there was no longer any threat, the lockdown was lifted.

“Emergency personnel are responding to the situation and there is no threat at this time,” the statement said.

No names of those involved have been released.

Officials have not provided any other details about the shooting.

It was not known as of Wednesday morning whether those involved in the incident were service members or civilians.

Officials have not released the identities of those shot.

Holloman AFB Shooting Update: A domestic violence event involving a woman attempting to serve divorce papers on her estranged husband, who was seated in a vehicle with their children present. According to eyewitness accounts shared on social media, the husband refused to accept… https://t.co/hUDY680w0w — -&C. Communiqué 🇺🇸 (@ClearCastComms) March 18, 2026

Holloman Air Force Base was originally established in 1942 during World War II in Alamogordo, which is about 90 miles north of El Paso, Texas.

The base is primarily home to the 49th Wing, according to USA Today.

The base covers about 93 square miles, according to KVIA-TV.

Base members were informed that the base store, known as the Shopette, would remain closed until further notice.

🚨🇺🇸#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

Update at least one dead and one injured tonight after a shooting incident that occurred on Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico one person was air lifted by (#N120AM) to the University Medical Center of El Paso no word on the condition of the victim just… pic.twitter.com/Ghxwmhc90c — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) March 18, 2026

Base officials asked members of the public to “avoid posting messages on social media regarding the incident.”

A report from 2nd Life Media in Alamogordo suggested that the incident was domestic in nature.

The report claimed a woman shot and wounded her husband, whom she wanted to divorce, then went into the store and took her own life.

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