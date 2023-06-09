Share
Commentary
The Air Force has drawn criticism for a Twitter post depicting a uniformed individual saluting a flag that was not the American flag.
Commentary
The Air Force has drawn criticism for a Twitter post depicting a uniformed individual saluting a flag that was not the American flag. (Paul J. Richards - AFP / Getty Images)

Air Force Infuriates Americans with the Flag a Service Member Is Saluting - Hint: It's Not Old Glory

 By Warner Todd Huston  June 8, 2023 at 5:07pm
Share

The U.S. Air Force has come under fire for its June 7 “Pride Month” tweet in which it appears that an airman is saluting the LGBT “progress” flag.

During the first week of “Pride Month,” the Air Force posted a tweet with a caption reading, “June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce.”

The graphic accompanying the message shows a U.S. Air Force logo and the words “Celebrate Pride Month” over a field featuring the rainbow stripes of the gay flag, pink,white and baby blue stripes representing transgenders, and brown-and-black stripes representing gays of color.

But the part of the image that seemed to bring the most ire was a silhouette of a uniformed figure saluting.

Trending:
Chris Christie Launches Presidential Campaign - And He Already Has Humiliating News

These multi-hued stripes are part of the Progress Pride Flag, created in 2018 by artist Daniel Quasar, and are meant to represent all the various gay factions brought together to symbolize the “progress” they are all making.

This paean to radical wokeness and gay pride flags inspired many Twitter users to blast the Air Force for straying far from its mission of keeping American safe.

Twitter user and conservative commentator Benny Johnson, for instance, asked the Air Force a key question, saying, “Why is the Service member SALUTING the alphabet cult flag?”

Does the United States military need reform?

“It’s illegal for a uniformed service member to salute anything but the American flag,” he continued. “This cult is actively disgracing our military and replacing the American flag like we are a conquered people.”

“This must stop,” he concluded.

Another pointedly noted, “This is why you can’t reach your recruiting numbers.”

Related:
Air Force Colonel Denies AI Drone Killed Pilot So It Could Accomplish Its Mission

Comedian Tim Young added, “I’m so old, I remember when our military only saluted the American Flag… not a flag celebrating all the things people have sex with.”

And the indispensable LibsOfTikTok simply added, “What an embarrassment.”

The Air Force is not the only government entity to go all-in for the groomer gay pride agenda. The San Franciso Sherif’s Office was also seen on a tweet saluting this “Progress” flag.

This is all pretty shocking stuff from law enforcement and military forces. And it’s stuff that many on the right have been warning about for some time. But it seems to be par for the course in Joe Biden’s America.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Air Force Infuriates Americans with the Flag a Service Member Is Saluting - Hint: It's Not Old Glory
Secret Recording Catches Teacher Scolding Students for Skipping 'Pride' Month Events: 'You Don't Belong Here'
Bud Light Caught Presenting 'All Ages' Drag Party as Brand Continues to Go Down the Drain
Leaked Email: Nike Set to Bring In Doctor Who Performs Evil Surgeries on Children
Kristi Noem Vows to Protect Mount Rushmore After Finding Out What Target Execs Support Doing to It
See more...

Conversation