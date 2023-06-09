Air Force Infuriates Americans with the Flag a Service Member Is Saluting - Hint: It's Not Old Glory

The U.S. Air Force has come under fire for its June 7 “Pride Month” tweet in which it appears that an airman is saluting the LGBT “progress” flag.

During the first week of “Pride Month,” the Air Force posted a tweet with a caption reading, “June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce.”

The graphic accompanying the message shows a U.S. Air Force logo and the words “Celebrate Pride Month” over a field featuring the rainbow stripes of the gay flag, pink,white and baby blue stripes representing transgenders, and brown-and-black stripes representing gays of color.

But the part of the image that seemed to bring the most ire was a silhouette of a uniformed figure saluting.

June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce. pic.twitter.com/lQi9lH5sdr — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) June 7, 2023

These multi-hued stripes are part of the Progress Pride Flag, created in 2018 by artist Daniel Quasar, and are meant to represent all the various gay factions brought together to symbolize the “progress” they are all making.

This paean to radical wokeness and gay pride flags inspired many Twitter users to blast the Air Force for straying far from its mission of keeping American safe.

Twitter user and conservative commentator Benny Johnson, for instance, asked the Air Force a key question, saying, “Why is the Service member SALUTING the alphabet cult flag?”

Does the United States military need reform? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (80 Votes) No: 4% (3 Votes)

“It’s illegal for a uniformed service member to salute anything but the American flag,” he continued. “This cult is actively disgracing our military and replacing the American flag like we are a conquered people.”

“This must stop,” he concluded.

Why is the Service member SALUTING the alphabet cult flag? Its illegal for a uniformed service member to salute anything but the American flag. This cult is actively disgracing our military and replacing the American flag like we are a conquered people. This must stop. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2023

Another pointedly noted, “This is why you can’t reach your recruiting numbers.”

This is why you can’t reach your recruiting numbers. — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) June 7, 2023

Comedian Tim Young added, “I’m so old, I remember when our military only saluted the American Flag… not a flag celebrating all the things people have sex with.”

I’m so old, I remember when our military only saluted the American Flag… not a flag celebrating all the things people have sex with. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 7, 2023

And the indispensable LibsOfTikTok simply added, “What an embarrassment.”

What an embarrassment — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 7, 2023

The Air Force is not the only government entity to go all-in for the groomer gay pride agenda. The San Franciso Sherif’s Office was also seen on a tweet saluting this “Progress” flag.

This is all pretty shocking stuff from law enforcement and military forces. And it’s stuff that many on the right have been warning about for some time. But it seems to be par for the course in Joe Biden’s America.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.