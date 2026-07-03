Share
News
Rep. Al Green speaks at a presser after joining "Remove the Regime" protesters as they march from Union Station to the Capitol on Nov. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Al Green speaks at a presser after joining "Remove the Regime" protesters as they march from Union Station to the Capitol on Nov. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

Air Force Major Arrested at Capitol Amid Anti-Trump Display

 By Randy DeSoto  July 3, 2026 at 7:30am
Share

Capitol Police arrested Air Force Maj. Jason Watson on Wednesday after he refused to leave a restricted area on the U.S. Capitol steps while holding up a sign calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Watson was originally accompanied by Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas, who has called for Trump’s impeachment multiple times, during both of the president’s terms in office.

The Air Force officer participated in a news conference with Green by his side, which was hosted by the Removal Coalition, a group seeking Trump’s impeachment.

When the event was over and Green left the area, Capitol Police informed Watson that he needed to leave the restricted space or he would be arrested, Newsweek reported.

“The man refused our lawful orders and was then arrested for 22-1307 Crowding, Obstructing, and Incommoding,” a Capitol Police representative said, according to The Washington Times. “It is important to note that there are plenty of other spots on Capitol Grounds where demonstrating is allowed.”

Green responded to the arrest in a video posted to social media, saying, “I just left the Capitol grounds, and I was there to witness a major in the United States military… He stood for the impeachment of a president on the Capitol grounds, and thereafter he walked up the steps, where he was arrested.”

“This is the kind of courage necessary to inspire others,” he added.

During the news conference, Watson, who has served in the Air Force for 17 years, said, “The president and the vice president must be impeached, convicted, and removed.”

Related:
Jeanine Pirro Announces Felony Indictment in Reflecting Pool Case

The Washington Times reported that Watson cited Trump’s appointment of Elon Musk as head of the Department of Government Efficiency and firing of federal employees, the president’s “illegal tariffs,” and his alleged violations of the War Powers Act in the military strikes against Venezuela and Iran as reasons he should be impeached.

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink responded to the incident, posting Thursday on X, “I am aware of recent reports involving an Air Force officer protesting at the United States Capitol. Let me be clear: I expect every Airman and Guardian to comply with all laws and policies governing personal conduct, political participation, and the wear of the uniform. Americans place their trust in us. We cannot, and will not, compromise the trust of the Nation.”

“The Department takes allegations of misconduct seriously, including any that might undermine the nonpartisan nature of our military. Pursuant to a thorough investigation — which will proceed unimpeded — commanders will ensure appropriate disposition when holding service members accountable in accordance with military law and due process,” he added.

Under federal law, members of the military are not allowed to wear their uniforms “when participating in activities such as public speeches, interviews, picket lines, marches, rallies or any public demonstrations,” unless specifically authorized by their chain of command.

Newsweek reported that Jessica Denson, founder of the Removal Coalition, said at Wednesday’s news conference that Watson was on leave from his military assignment in Poland.

The outlet noted that some of the penalties he could face range from a letter of reprimand to involuntary separation from the Air Force, or a court martial potentially resulting in dismissal from service, which is the officer equivalent of a dishonorable discharge.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




WATCH - Charlie Kirk's Final July 4 Message: 'Why America Is a Christian Nation'
Mamdani Trashes USA on Eve of July 4th as Land of Inequality, Racial Bias
Watch: Tokyo, Japan, Puts Blue States, Cities to Shame with July 4th Celebration
Air Force Major Arrested at Capitol Amid Anti-Trump Display
Jeanine Pirro Announces Felony Indictment in Reflecting Pool Case
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation