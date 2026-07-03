Air Force Major Arrested at Capitol Amid Anti-Trump Display

Capitol Police arrested Air Force Maj. Jason Watson on Wednesday after he refused to leave a restricted area on the U.S. Capitol steps while holding up a sign calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Watson was originally accompanied by Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas, who has called for Trump’s impeachment multiple times, during both of the president’s terms in office.

The Air Force officer participated in a news conference with Green by his side, which was hosted by the Removal Coalition, a group seeking Trump’s impeachment.

When the event was over and Green left the area, Capitol Police informed Watson that he needed to leave the restricted space or he would be arrested, Newsweek reported.

Major Jason Watson held a sign calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. https://t.co/CZnlaz8B0n — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 2, 2026

“The man refused our lawful orders and was then arrested for 22-1307 Crowding, Obstructing, and Incommoding,” a Capitol Police representative said, according to The Washington Times. “It is important to note that there are plenty of other spots on Capitol Grounds where demonstrating is allowed.”

Green responded to the arrest in a video posted to social media, saying, “I just left the Capitol grounds, and I was there to witness a major in the United States military… He stood for the impeachment of a president on the Capitol grounds, and thereafter he walked up the steps, where he was arrested.”

“This is the kind of courage necessary to inspire others,” he added.

Hear this message from Rep. Al Green after witnessing a U.S. military major arrested at the Capitol following today’s press conference with Jessica Denson, the Removal Coalition, Defenders of Our Republic, About Face Veterans, and others calling for President Trump’s impeachment. pic.twitter.com/JBrU3McUPW — U.S. Representative Al Green (@RepAlGreen) July 1, 2026

During the news conference, Watson, who has served in the Air Force for 17 years, said, “The president and the vice president must be impeached, convicted, and removed.”

A major in the US Air Force participating in an anti-Trump demonstration in Washington on July 1 was arrested at the Capitol building, according to protest organizers. This video, captured by @therealchancemeeting, features a man identified as Air Force Major Jason Watson… pic.twitter.com/aF4Lt66k41 — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) July 2, 2026

The Washington Times reported that Watson cited Trump’s appointment of Elon Musk as head of the Department of Government Efficiency and firing of federal employees, the president’s “illegal tariffs,” and his alleged violations of the War Powers Act in the military strikes against Venezuela and Iran as reasons he should be impeached.

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink responded to the incident, posting Thursday on X, “I am aware of recent reports involving an Air Force officer protesting at the United States Capitol. Let me be clear: I expect every Airman and Guardian to comply with all laws and policies governing personal conduct, political participation, and the wear of the uniform. Americans place their trust in us. We cannot, and will not, compromise the trust of the Nation.”

“The Department takes allegations of misconduct seriously, including any that might undermine the nonpartisan nature of our military. Pursuant to a thorough investigation — which will proceed unimpeded — commanders will ensure appropriate disposition when holding service members accountable in accordance with military law and due process,” he added.

I am aware of recent reports involving an Air Force officer protesting at the United States Capitol. Let me be clear: I expect every Airman and Guardian to comply with all laws and policies governing personal conduct, political participation, and the wear of the uniform.… — Office of the Secretary of the Air Force (@SecAFOfficial) July 2, 2026

Under federal law, members of the military are not allowed to wear their uniforms “when participating in activities such as public speeches, interviews, picket lines, marches, rallies or any public demonstrations,” unless specifically authorized by their chain of command.

Newsweek reported that Jessica Denson, founder of the Removal Coalition, said at Wednesday’s news conference that Watson was on leave from his military assignment in Poland.

The outlet noted that some of the penalties he could face range from a letter of reprimand to involuntary separation from the Air Force, or a court martial potentially resulting in dismissal from service, which is the officer equivalent of a dishonorable discharge.

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