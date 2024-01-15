Air Force Officer Makes History at 2024 Miss America Pageant: 'The Sky Is Not the Limit'
The Miss America pageant made history on Sunday night when it crowned Madison Marsh, an active-duty Air Force pilot, as its winner.
Marsh, a 22-year-old native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, represented the state of Colorado, where she recently graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, KXRM-TV reported.
The Miss America pageant celebrated Marsh’s victory on its Instagram and X pages Sunday night:
The pageant’s account also shared some comments from Marsh, who is a second lieutenant in the Air Force, in its Instagram story.
The young woman recalled that she took to the skies for her first solo flight at the age of 16 and went on to become the first active-duty military member to take home the crown.
Marsh also told pageant organizers she wants others to view her story as an inspiration.
“You can achieve anything,” she said. “The sky is not the limit, and the only person that’s stopping you is you.”
Just three weeks ago, Marsh posted on her personal Instagram that she had taken to the skies in an F-16 piloted by another woman.
The Air Force X account was quick to congratulate Marsh on her stunning win on Monday morning.
“Congratulations to our very own #Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado — who was just crowned @MissAmerica 2024!” it said.
The Air Force added, “Marsh is the first active duty servicemember to ever win the title.”
According to KXRM, Marsh graduated from the Air Force Academy last year with a degree in physics.
She now has her sights set on a master’s in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School — which her $50,000 Miss America scholarship will certainly help her pay for.
