Air Force Releases Photos of Futuristic Stealth Bomber That's Been 50 Years in the Making
The Air Force has released images of the nation’s newest warplane in flight.
The B-21 Raider stealth bomber was unveiled in December 2022 and is undergoing flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base in California, according to an Air Force news release on Wednesday.
The release included photos of the futuristic aircraft taking off, flying and sitting in a hangar.
The #B21 Raider continues to conduct flight tests at Edwards with the B-21 Combined Test Force, including ground testing, taxiing, and flying operations. The Raider continues to make progress toward becoming the backbone of the #USAF bomber fleet. #AFMC @usairforce pic.twitter.com/u03HsnTKwd
— Edwards Air Force Base (@EdwardsAFB) May 22, 2024
“We are in the flight test program, the flight test program is proceeding well,” Andrew Hunter, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, told senators during a May 8 hearing of the Armed Services Committee.
“It is doing what flight test programs are designed to do, which is helping us learn about the unique characteristics of this platform, but in a very, very effective way,” Hunter said.
Hunter said the B-21 is the first aircraft that is more digital than not.
When it was unveiled 17 months ago, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said it was a unique bomber, according to CBS News.
“It won’t need to be based in-theater, it won’t need logistical support to hold any target at risk,” Austin said.
“Fifty years of advances in low-observable technology have gone into this aircraft,” he said. “Even the most sophisticated air-defense systems will struggle to detect a B-21 in the sky.”
Northrop Grumman said in a news release on Thursday that test pilots have reported the B-21 is performing as expected and is on track to meet its timeline.
The B-21 is expected to move into readiness by 2027, as it replaces B-1 and B-2 bombers, according to CBS News. The Air Force has contracted to buy at least 100 of the bombers.
The Air Force release said the aircraft will be based first at Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota, followed by Whiteman AFB in Missouri and Dyess AFB in Texas.
The service said the B-21 has “a flying wing shape much like their predecessor the B-2 Spirit but will incorporate advanced materials, propulsion and stealth technology to make them more survivable in a future conflict. The plane is planned to be produced in variants with and without pilots.”
The bomber is named in honor of the Doolittle Raiders who attacked Japan on April 18, 1942, “which forced the Japanese to recall combat forces for home defense, and boosted morale among Americans and U.S. allies abroad,” according to an Air Force fact sheet.
“The B-21 will form the backbone of the future Air Force bomber force consisting of B-21s and B-52s. Designed to operate in tomorrow’s high-end threat environment, the B-21 will play a critical role in ensuring America’s enduring airpower capability,” the fact sheet said.
When the B-21 was unveiled, its cost was given at $692 million per plane.
A Defense News report in April said that had since been lowered but officials would not provide a figure.
