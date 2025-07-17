Air Force Veteran Announces Bid to Flip Dem-Controlled Congressional Seat Red

An Air Force veteran and former CIA case officer has announced a campaign designed to give Republicans one more Ohio seat in the House of Representatives.

Eric Conroy announced Thursday that he will challenge Democratic Rep. Greg Landman in Ohio’s 1st district.

“Washington politicians, including Congressman Greg Landsman, have forgotten the values that built this country — hard work, personal responsibility, and putting America first,” Conroy wrote on his website.

Conroy told Fox News Digital, he will be a “common-sense advocate” for Cincinnati and its neighboring communities.

He said, Landsman has provided “decision-making more along the lines of an AOC or a Nancy Pelosi and not someone from Southwest Ohio.”

Conroy claimed Republicans are gaining ground in Ohio because of the Democratic Party’s “lack of initiative, lack of foundation, and lack of any real ideas” for Ohio’s red wave.

“Greg Landsman has been a part of that problem and a part of that party that has really failed to address any day-to-day issues that people are encountering. Instead, they are focused on promoting a far-left agenda, which does not put money back in their pockets or help them solve day-today issues,” he said.

I’m running for Congress in #OH01 because I’ve seen the threats we face abroad and the struggles families face here at home. It’s time for new leadership that will restore common sense and fight to ensure the American Dream remains within reach for every Ohioan. pic.twitter.com/jRsjTavB1R — Eric Conroy (@TheEric42) July 17, 2025

Landsman flipped the 1st District in 2022, unseating former GOP Rep. Steve Chabot and held onto the seat in 2024, defeating GOP challenger Orlando Sonza, according to Fox News.

Conroy grew up in Cincinnati’s suburbs and now lives in the city, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“In my last job I used to have to talk to terrorists and bad guys, so for me it’s a good day if I could talk to people in Cincinnati and, and hear what their problems are,” he said.

Conroy said, Landsman “rubberstamped Biden’s open borders policy that caused a crisis on the southern border and allowed over 12 million people to enter illegally,” according to Conroy’s campaign website.

“Landsman voted against the Secure the Border Act of 2023, which aimed to solve various issues with the federal immigration system and border security. Landsman also opposed the FY 2025 Budget Resolution that included funding for border security initiatives,” he wrote.

Landman also voted “against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act (H.R. 734), which prevents biological males from participating in school sports programs under Title IX,” according to Conroy’s campaign website.

“Eric believes that women’s sports should be reserved for biological females to ensure fair competition. He supports legislation that clearly defines sex based on biological difference in federal law to protect the fairness of women’s athletic competitions from elementary school to college. Eric sees this as a common-sense issue of fairness and safety, and he will fight in Congress to protect equal opportunities for girls and women in sports,” the campaign website noted.

