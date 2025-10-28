Air Force Veteran Launches Campaign to Flip a Democrat-Controlled House Seat Red

A Republican who came within striking distance of flipping a longtime Democratic congressional district in 2022 is running for the seat in the 2026 election.

Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green, an Air Force Academy graduate and Iraq War veteran, is seeking the Republican nomination to oppose Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan, who is currently in his third term, according to Fox News.

“I firmly believe that the control of the House might just come down to Indiana’s 1st Congressional District, and I want to be on the team to make sure we can have a credible agenda to support President Trump,” she said.

My name is Jennifer-Ruth Green. I’m a pilot, Iraq War combat vet, Air National Guard officer, and served as Indiana’s Secretary of Public Safety. Now, I’m running for Congress because President Trump needs conservative fighters to help put America First. Strap in. Let’s Go.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/M1HDsm6L0h — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) October 28, 2025

Green said she supports efforts taking place at the state level to redraw the congressional map.

Although the GOP holds seven of nine districts in the state, Gov. Mike Braun has said a special legislative session will focus on drawing new lines to support Republican efforts to control the House after the midterm elections.

“We believe Indiana’s First District … will become much more Republican,” a memo from Green’s campaign said, according to Fox News.

Green said she supports redrawing district lines.

“I really believe that it’s time for us to fight fire with fire, and we’ve seen how Democrats around the country have taken this opportunity … in their states to gerrymander,” she said.

Green said President Donald Trump is “doing a great job. He is taking care of our country, leading it in the right direction.”

Green, whose father and grandfather served in the Air Force, graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2005 and served in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations in Baghdad during the Iraq War. She is currently a lieutenant colonel in the Indiana Air National Guard.

In a campaign video posted to X, she said that after coming close to defeating Mrvan in 2022, “I’m ready to finish the mission.”

“The stakes couldn’t be higher,” she said in the video. “When we fire Frank Mrvan and take back northwest Indiana for the first time since 1928, Republicans will keep the House and stop radical Democrats from impeaching President Trump.”

“In Congress, I’ll stand shoulder to shoulder with our president to rebuild American manufacturing for middle-class jobs, fight for bigger paychecks and lower prices, support our farmers and rural communities, secure the border and deport violent, illegal immigrants, back the blue, and defend the right to life and the Second Amendment,” she said in the video.

“This isn’t about politics. It’s about saving America,” she said. “I served our country in uniform. Now I’m ready to fight for the America we love in Congress.”

In her news release announcing her candidacy, she said, “I have spent my life serving our country and striving to serve others. I love this country, and I am still called to serve. Today, I am announcing my candidacy for Congress because Northwest Indiana deserves better.”

The release also noted that Indiana’s 1st District “will be key to the control of the House of Representatives in 2026 and at the forefront of efforts to combat Democrats’ outrageous gerrymanders and 2021 decision to count millions of illegal immigrants in the Census – skewing congressional apportionment to their advantage and diluting the representation of tens of millions of American citizens in deep red states like Indiana.”

