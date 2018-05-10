The Western Journal

Military World News
Air Raid Sirens Heard in Israel as Syria Launches 20 Missiles into Golan Heights

By Randy DeSoto
May 10, 2018 at 6:43am

Iranian forces launched more than 20 rockets into Israel’s Golan Heights from Syria on Wednesday night according to a spokesman with the Israeli Defense Forces.

IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told reporters no one had been injured and that Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted some of the missiles.

The IDF tweeted that the missiles were launched at Israeli defense posts in the Golan Heights on Israel’s northern border with Syria by Iranian Quds forces positioned in Syria.

Sirens blared in the area throughout the exchange, the Times of Israel reported.

The IDF stated that it views the attacks “with great severity.”

“This event is not over,” Conricus said.

The missile strikes on the Golan Heights come after Israel reportedly struck sites in Syria after the Jewish state detected “irregular activity” by Iranian forces there, The Sun reported.

“Tehran has repeatedly vowed revenge after the T-4 army base in Syria was struck in an air raid — widely attributed to Israel — on April 9, killing at least seven members of the IRGC, including a senior officer responsible for the group’s drone program,” according to the Times of Israel.

“On Sunday night, Israeli defense officials warned that Iran was planning to retaliate for recent deadly airstrikes in Syria, which have been attributed to the Jewish state, by having its proxies fire missiles at military targets in northern Israel sometime in the near future,” the Times added.

A number of army reservists were called up on Tuesday night.

“The IDF is ready and prepared for a variety of scenarios and warns that any action against Israel will be answered with a fierce retaliation,” the IDF stated.

RELATED: Jerusalem Names Square Near Embassy in Honor of President Trump

The Golan Heights has been the site of fierce fighting between Israel and Syria during both 1967’s Six Day War and 1973’s Yom Kippur War, as well as the location of many skirmishes since.

Syria initiated the attacks in both wars, and Israel counterattacked taking control of the land.

Israel ultimately annexed the region for security reasons in 1981.

