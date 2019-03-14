Air Raid Sirens Wail as Israel Is Hit by Reportedly Iranian-Made Rockets

Tel Aviv, Israel, was under attack Thursday as two rockets were launched at the city from the Gaza Strip.

According to The Associated Press, Israel’s Channel 10 news said the missiles were Iranian-made Fajr rockets. Channel 10 did not name the source for its information.

The Jerusalem Post noted that pro-Iranian media also said they were Fajr rockets.

The attack was the first time air raid sirens had been activated in Tel Aviv since 2014, according to The Jerusalem Post. Air raid shelters were also opened after the attack.

No injuries were reported in the attacks, according to Haaretz.

TRENDING: Republican Leaders Reveal Plan To Bypass Nancy Pelosi on Anti-Infanticide Bill

The Iron Dome missile defense system was activated. Military officials initially said one missile had been intercepted but later retracted that.

One rocket might have gone into the sea, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai told Israeli television, according to The Washington Post.

RAW FOOTAGE: Earlier this evening, air raid sirens sounded in #Tel Aviv after two rockets were launched from #Gaza at Israel. pic.twitter.com/9DXEYrxCom — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 14, 2019

Should Israel respond with an attack on Hamas? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis, an Israeli army spokesman, said Israel had no prior warning about the attack and was still trying to determine who was behind it.

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett said Hamas should face a reckoning regardless of who claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Haaretz.

“No matter who stands behind tonight’s rockets, Hamas should be held accountable,” he said.

Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, echoed that sentiment in a tweet.

“Hamas violently suppresses its own people demonstrating against Hamas’ rule & failures today and NOW fires rockets at cities in Israel. OUTRAGEOUS!” he tweeted.

RELATED: Ilhan Omar Reportedly Feuding with Fellow Democrats over Latest ‘Anti-Semitic’ Remarks

Hamas violently suppresses its own people demonstrating against Hamas’ rule & failures today and NOW fires rockets at cities in Israel. OUTRAGEOUS! This is what prevents the world from helping the people of Gaza! We strongly support Israel in defense of its citizens. Always! — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) March 14, 2019

As reported by Fox News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was meeting with military leaders and his advisers Thursday night to plan how Israel would respond to the attack.

Although Israel is facing elections in the coming weeks, they “will not be a factor” in any response, Yaakov Amidror, a former Israeli national security adviser, said, according to Bloomberg.

“All the candidates in the Jewish side of the parliament clearly will stand behind the decision to react,” Amidror said.

The attack also comes at a time when Netanyahu is facing charges of public corruption.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.