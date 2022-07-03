Share
News

Air Show Tragedy: Crowd Favorite Shockwave Jet Truck Driver Dead After Violent Tarmac Explosion

 By Jack Davis  July 3, 2022 at 8:41am
Share

An accident at a Michigan air show has claimed the life of the driver of a jet-powered truck that burst into flames during the show.

Chris Darnell died in the accident at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival, according to the Washington Post.

The crash took place amid a pyrotechnic display that included planned explosions, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.

Trending:
Check Your Freezer Now: Ice Cream Brand Linked to Deadly Outbreak

Video of the incident shows the Shockwave Jet Truck zooming down the runway while racing two planes above it at roughly 300 mph before catching fire and spinning.

“He was doing his show and going down the runway,” said Suze Gusching, media relations for Field of Flight, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. “He passed by the explosion, and his truck had exploded.”

Are air shows too dangerous?

The Battle Creek Fire Department, Battle Creek Police Department and Federal Aviation Administration investigated the crash Saturday.

The air show canceled is Saturday activities after the accident.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.

Neal Darnell made a Facebook post about the incident in which his son died.

Related:
Raw Footage: Whale Watchers Crushed by Massive Breaching Humpback

“During today’s SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck performance at the Battlecreek Field of Flight Airshow an accident occurred as a result of a mechanical failure on the Jet Truck. Regretfully Chris Darnell the driver and my youngest son passed away from his injuries at approximately 1:01 pm.,” he posted.

“We are so sad. Just one month ago Chris turned 40. He was so well loved by everyone who knew him. Chris so loved the Air Show business. He was ‘Living the Dream’ as he said.”

The Air Force Thunderbirds posted a statement about Darnell’s death on the group’s Facebook page.

“We are saddened to hear about the loss of our close friend, and fellow demo performer, today in a tragic mishap during the Field of Flight Air Show in Battle Creek, Michigan,” the post said.

“Chris Darnell, the driver of the SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck, has been performing alongside us for many years and has been a staple of the Air Show community.

“His love for motorsports and passion for his craft always inspired us and those around him.

“The collective hearts of the U. S. Air Force Thunderbirds are with Chris, his family, his friends, and his entire demonstration team at this time,” the post concluded.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Graphic Warning: Ticked Off UFC Champ Sets Sights on Ghislaine Maxwell - He Wants Justice
Illinois Has an A- Rating for Gun Control and Long List of Gun Laws - The Highland Park Attack Still Occurred
Wild Video: Firework Drive-by Shootings Explode in Downtown Minneapolis - Chaos in City That Declared War on Police
WA School Board Director to Host Gender Classes for Kids Ages 9-12 in Adult Toy Shop
Report: Anti-Police Stacey Abrams Spent Hundreds of Thousands on Private Security
See more...

Conversation