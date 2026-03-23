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An Air Canada Express CRJ-900 sits on the runway Monday after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck Sunday night at LaGuardia Airport in New York.
An Air Canada Express CRJ-900 sits on the runway Monday after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck Sunday night at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (Timothy A. Clary - AFP / Getty Images)

Air Traffic Controller Caught on Tape Following Airplane Crash at LaGuardia: 'I Messed Up'

 By Jack Davis  March 23, 2026 at 4:27pm
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The two pilots of an Air Canada Express jet were killed Sunday night when the jet smashed into a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport.

As noted in audio from the air traffic controller posted on social media platform X, the occupants of the truck, on their way to an unrelated emergency, had requested permission to cross the runway where the jet would land.

“Truck 1 and company, LaGuardia tower, requesting to cross Runway 4 at Delta,” a firefighter said.

“Truck 1 and company, cross Runway 4 at Delta,” an air traffic controller responded

Seconds later, the controller called out, “Stop, Truck 1, stop!”

A voice on the recording later said, “That was … that wasn’t good to watch.”

“Yeah, I know, I was here. I tried to reach out … and we were dealing with an emergency earlier. I messed up,” a voice that appeared to be the controller’s said.

“No, man, you did the best you could,” the other voice then responded.

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In addition to the two deaths, 41 people were hospitalized, according to the New York Post. Thriry-nine of those were on the plane; two were on the truck.

“As we were arriving, we came down really hard. We stopped really quickly, two seconds later, we had an absolute slam,” passenger Jack Cabot said, according to the New York Post.

“Everybody was flying everywhere. The plane veering off left and right. It was chaos. It didn’t feel like there was anybody controlling it,” Cabot said.

Passenger Brady Sego recalled, “We had just touched down, and maybe about 30 seconds later we all felt a jolt forward, then a loud bang, and what felt like sliding sideways down the runway.”

“Someone did say the pilot tried to reverse thrust at the last second. Honestly, they likely saved our lives. I wish I could tell their families how thankful I am,” he said. “They are heroes.”

Passenger Rebecca Liquori also praised the pilots.

“As we were descending, we hit a lot of turbulence. Then we landed very roughly. Everyone felt it. It was like the plane jolted, and you heard the pilot try to brake trying to prevent the collision,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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