Airbnb Cracks Down on Hosts Treating Guests Like a Free Maid Service

Airbnb announced Tuesday it would crack down on hosts requiring paying guests to wash dishes, strip beds and complete other cleaning chores before checkout, ending a longstanding source of frustration for travelers.

The vacation rental giant’s new policy, which takes effect Nov. 20, will generally prohibit hosts from demanding tasks ordinarily performed by professional cleaners. The changes address complaints from travelers who have faced lengthy checkout instructions despite already paying cleaning fees on top of their nightly rates.

Under Airbnb’s updated policy, hosts generally cannot require guests to wash and put away dishes, remove bed sheets, start laundry or transport garbage off the property. They can still ask visitors to place dirty dishes in the sink, gather used towels and separate trash into designated bins.

Airbnb explained that asking guests to perform work typically handled by cleaning staff can diminish their experience and hurt property reviews.

The company will also require hosts to disclose their house rules and requests before a reservation is booked, preventing them from springing additional requirements on travelers through messages, signs inside properties or verbal instructions after booking.

Hosts will be able to select from seven standardized house rule categories, including smoking, pets, quiet hours, maximum overnight guests and locking up at checkout. Additional instructions must qualify as reasonable requests rather than mandatory house rules.

The changes follow years of complaints about Airbnb hosts treating paying customers more like unpaid housekeepers than vacationers.

Do you agree with Airbnb's new policy on guest responsibilities? Yes, it's about time No, guests should help clean I'm not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's about time 94% (81 votes) No, guests should help clean 3% (3 votes) I'm not sure 2% (2 votes)

In a September 2023 Reddit post that attracted thousands of upvotes, a self-described property owner and frequent Airbnb guest criticized fellow hosts for imposing excessive demands on customers.

“Our competition is hotels,” the user wrote, arguing that ordinary wear and tear should be considered part of operating a hospitality business.

The host also complained about lengthy checkout chore lists imposed alongside cleaning fees, warning that unreasonable expectations could drive travelers back to traditional hotels.

The new restrictions have already sparked resistance from some property owners.

One Airbnb host wrote Tuesday that they had removed their property from the platform following the announcement, arguing that guests should be responsible for cleaning up after themselves. The host said they previously avoided charging cleaning fees but would consider introducing one under the new requirements.

Airbnb’s changes do not eliminate cleaning fees, and guests remain responsible for avoiding excessive messes and property damage. The company states that hosts cannot charge guests additional fees simply for failing to perform specific checkout tasks.

Hosts who repeatedly violate the new policy could face warnings, reduced visibility in Airbnb search results or notices alerting potential guests to problems with their listings.

The changes also follow a broader effort to make vacation rental pricing more transparent. Airbnb announced in April 2025 that it would display total booking prices, including mandatory fees before taxes, in search results worldwide.

The Federal Trade Commission also requires short-term lodging providers to disclose mandatory charges, including cleaning fees, in advertised total prices.

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