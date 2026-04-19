This Airline Celebrated as an Unruly Passenger Was Put Behind Bars

Ryanair may be a budget airline, but they richly celebrated as an unruly passenger who disrupted one of their flights last year was locked away.

Stephen Blofield, who was flying from Krakow, Poland, to the United Kingdom on Nov. 11, 2025, caused massive disruptions to the flight crew, according to an April 8 report from Fox Business.

Blofield was reportedly volatile and aggressive upon consuming alcohol.

He started swearing and verbally accosting fellow passengers and a crew member.

When he was asked to calm down, he ignored the instructions, forcing the pilot to delay the touchdown into Bristol Airport.

Blofield pleaded guilty in February to counts of being drunk on an aircraft, behaving in a threatening and abusive manner toward a crew member, behaving in a manner likely to cause harassment and distress, and failing to comply with lawful commands of a pilot.

The passenger was sentenced by Bristol Crown Court to 10 months in prison.

Avon and Somerset Police said in an April 7 release that Blofield is 61 years old and hails from Haverfordwest, Wales.

“Passengers have a duty for safety reasons to make sure they are fit enough to fly and not intoxicated,” inspector Christian Gresswell of the Bristol Airport policing team said in the statement.

“Stephen Blofield caused the initial landing to be aborted and continued to be verbally abusive towards cabin crew. He was met by officers at Bristol Airport once the flight had safely landed,” he continued.

“We want people travelling to and from a holiday to relax and enjoy themselves, but we hope this case serves as a bit of a reminder to people that everyone needs to take responsibility for their own actions and ensure they are in a fit state to fly,” Gresswell added. “An intoxicated passenger can pose an unacceptable risk to safety, and that’s why we take the offence so seriously.”

Ryanair, which unveiled its own zero-tolerance rules on passenger behavior in 2024, meanwhile commended prosecutors for dealing with Blofield.

“We welcome the Bristol Crown Court’s conviction of this unruly passenger whose inexcusable behaviour disrupted a flight from Krakow to Bristol in November 2025,” Ryanair communications director Jade Kirwan said, per Fox Business.

“This demonstrates just one of the many consequences (including travel bans and offload fines) that passengers who disrupt flights will face as part of Ryanair’s zero tolerance policy,” he continued.

“We hope this conviction will further deter disruptive behaviour on flights so that both passengers and crew can travel in a comfortable and stress-free environment.”

American carriers have experienced their own worsening problems with passenger behavior in recent years.

The Federal Aviation Administration witnessed a 492 percent surge in unruly passenger behavior between 2020 and 2021, according to a webpage from the agency.

There was an increase from 1,009 reported incidents to 5,973 incidents in that time span.

Although the severity of the problem has since eased, with 1,621 incidents reported for 2025, the problem persists relative to pre-lockdown years.

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