Airline Forced to Turn Around Mid-Flight After Unauthorized Person Discovered On-Board

By Erin Coates
December 27, 2017 at 4:45pm

A flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo’s Narita Airport was forced to turn around Tuesday after an unauthorized passenger was discovered on board.

All Nippon Airways Flight 175 departed the Los Angeles International Airport at 11:36 a.m. and returned at 7:33 p.m. local time, according to CNBC.

“During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot,” All Nippon Airways said in a statement. “As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked.

Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on board the flight with her husband John Legend, deatiled the situation on Twitter.

She noted that the unauthorized passenger had a United ticket and was let on a All Nippon Airways flight.

The flight’s total duration was recorded at seven hours and 56 minutes, according to Los Angeles ABC affiliate KABC. Once the plane touched down in Los Angeles again, the police conducted interviews with passengers while they deplaned.

Teigen and the other passengers boarded another plane overnight and were in route to Tokyo Wednesday morning.

As the second flight continued on to Tokyo, Teigen annoucned that she and legend were celebrating his birthday from the sky.

Other Twitter users asked Teigen why she didn’t take a private plane, and she responded that “a round trip international private flight is like…300,000 dollars.”

All Nippon Airways issued a statement and tweeted an apology to the passengers on the flight.

“ANA is researching the situation currently to determine how the passenger boarded the flight,” the airline said. “ANA would like to express its apologies to the passengers for the inconvenience.”

In another twist, Teigen tweeted Wednesday that while the passenger did board the incorrect plane, the United Airlines flight they were supposed to board had the same destination as Flight 175.

“Honestly everyone on the ground and in the air were very kind and apologetic. But I just need to know why we couldn’t have flown to tokyo and settled this one person’s mistake (who was going to tokyo all along) there, in tokyo. 230 people on this flight,” Teigen wrote.

Tags: Japan

By: Erin Coates on December 27, 2017 at 4:45pm

